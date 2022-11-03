Why enabling the energy transition is a great investment

Along with 350 solar power installations, Orcadians have installed more than 500 micro-turbines in their gardens to generate electricity for their own use and to sell to energy companies. This fascinating community at one point had 20% of the UK's small wind turbines despite only having 0.2% of the population.

Investor warning for air polluting sector returns

Every barrel of oil pumped out of the ground is heating the atmosphere and putting our world at further risk of catastrophe. From an investment perspective, the exciting thing is that the renewable alternatives will be fundamentally cheaper. The wind blows and the sun shines for free. You don't need to pay to extract them, and the technologies involved are falling in cost. From carbon reduction to hydrogen power, opportunities are emerging to empower the companies who are leading the transition away from fossil fuels.

Offshore wind

About 2% of the solar energy that reaches the earth is transformed into wind. That might not sound like much, but it equates to more than 166 times humankind's annual energy use.

Not all of it is accessible, but offshore wind farms can be built far enough away from land that they aren't easily seen, and have several factors in their favour:

Higher wind speeds

Bigger turbines which generate more electricity

Avoidance of complaints and planning objections over spoilt views

Ørsted has built a wind project 75 miles off England's east coast with turbines double the normal height, producing energy to power over one million homes.

Other companies benefiting include Vestas, Siemens Gamesa and Xinjiang Goldwind, but it's a select club. As you make turbines bigger and bigger, the technology and investment need to go up substantially, and many companies have dropped out for that reason. There's only a very small number now capable of making them, so there should be a pathway to the remaining firms making profits in a more durable way.

Solar price cuts

Not all the action is offshore. Subsidy-free solar has become cheaper than coal, which should encourage large energy providers to make the switch. Soaring oil and gas prices are prompting homeowners and businesses to fit solar roof panels.

GFANZ: Multi-trillion dollar financial group unveils voluntary net zero guidelines

Price savings will most likely come from making the elements of solar panels at a lower cost, as scale could give a company an edge in this segment of the supply chain.

Solar and wind energy projects also have predictable running costs, unlike fossil fuels.

Some supermarkets are signing 15-year agreements for assured renewable electricity at a set price. They want certainty even if it costs slightly more. The energy generator is also assured of getting that price, so they're not exposed to the volatility of the market, making it win-win.

Battery storage

Sometimes the wind doesn't blow or the sun doesn't shine. Decarbonising electricity production will only go partly towards meeting net zero goals. Battery storage can help balance out those ups and downs; for example, Neoen, a leader in storage facility operators. Last year it switched on Australia's biggest grid-connected battery.

However, infrastructure developers are labour intensive and can't scale quickly, so the equipment suppliers and battery makers like CATL, LG Energy and Northvolt might be more interesting as investment cases.

Hydrogen power

‘Green hydrogen' production is also an emerging energy storage solution, using renewable energy to produce the fuel from water via electrolysis.

Green hydrogen can provide a fuel source for heavy-duty cargo ships and trucks with massive energy demands. Two companies set to capitalise on this are ITM Power and Nel. Both make advanced electrolysers, and hydrogen refuelling stations.

Cement-maker CRH and Fortescue Metal Group are also experimenting with nascent decarbonising technology, although it's only part of the solution. Cement production emits CO2 from the chemical process used, so shifting to hydrogen to create heat doesn't fully decarbonise the process.

Carbon reduction

Reducing carbon dioxide entering the atmosphere should slow global warming. However to reverse it, you need to remove it.

That's where companies like Climeworks come in with direct air capture technology. The firm launched its first large-scale plant in Iceland last year. It's actually carbon negative, so companies are willing to pay a lot of money per tonne to say: ‘We know exactly how much carbon we've removed from the atmosphere, and know that's going to be stored forever.'

Solutions like this are capital intensive. They will require patience to achieve significant impact or returns. But the transition from fossil fuels is an opportunity to transition to a fairer, cleaner, more pleasant world to live in, and investors can benefit from enabling companies to achieve that goal.

Paulina McPadden is investment manager at Baillie Gifford