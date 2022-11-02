Young fundpicker: Sorting the wheat from the chaff and navigating the fund universe

For a start, there is such a vast number of products to choose from; a quick ‘search all' on Trustnet returns 4,638 open-ended funds, 305 UK listed Investment Trusts, and 4,198 ETFs - and that is just in the UK alone.

So, how do we sort the wheat from the chaff?

It is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate the fund universe; it is easy to feel overwhelmed, frustrated and out of your depth, particularly when starting out on the selection process faced with a wall of SEDOLs, each with their own complicated fee structures and hidden tax implications.

As a fund researcher, you have to continuously monitor hundreds of funds, and not just the ones you own, but also those you are just keeping an eye on.

The fund analysis and selection process is complex and ever-evolving, and the rate of change in our industry only seems to be accelerating.

Whilst automation is one of the buzzwords of today, selecting funds is both a science and an art.

Wealth managers can add value to client portfolios by having the autonomy to operate, not off a buy list, but by directly engaging with the fund managers themselves, and by being accountable for their fund selection decisions.

Why meet with the fund manager?

There is only so much insight that can be gleaned from looking at a fund manager's polished slide deck or finessed pre-recorded video posted to their website. Certainly, we can get a good sense of all the "objective stuff" - the fund's stated aims, constraints, benchmarks so on and so forth.

But, in my view, it is by meeting with the management team that allows you to really knuckle down into the nitty gritty of what makes the manager tick.

In any fund manager meeting, there are obvious matters on the agenda to tick off; how investment ideas are generated and blended within the portfolio, what risks are at play, and who the team are that manage the fund and the business it operates within.

It is not however enough to simply build an understanding of these matters; one must also assess whether these aspects are aligned and incentivised in a way that generates better outcomes for clients.

For example, the manager merry-go-round continues to operate at speed within the industry; fund manager turnover - mostly on account of group M&A and consolidation - leaves selectors questioning whether a fund that is changing manager hands is still worthy of consideration.

Each management switch is unique, and requires a qualitative assessment by the fund picker; do you remain invested, follow the manager to their new mandate, or look for something different entirely?

Timing can be everything; "buying well" and biting the bullet when a manager moves is arguably as crucial to client outcomes as picking the star performer from the outset. A five-year track record loses its credibility when the team and structure that delivered it has significantly changed.

On the flip side, you need to have confidence when entering a fund that the manager you choose is still going to be there in five years' time.

That is where we find manager-owned boutiques favourable; if managers have their personal capital locked up in the fund or fund-house, you can have no doubt that their interests are aligned with yours and that of your clients. Ownership structure is key.

Meeting face-to-face with a management team is the only real way of understanding their true objectives and modus operandi; ex-post quantitative analysis cannot replace kicking the tyres.

To zoom or not to zoom?

Since the pandemic, video meetings are the norm rather than the anomaly. Even for someone who started their career in the midst of the Covid lockdowns, zoom calls are, at best, a substitute rather than a replacement for face-to-face manager meetings.

In my short time researching funds, I have witnessed many examples of the good, bad and downright ugly when it comes to meetings with managers. Bad meetings can leave you feeling not listened to, frustrated, and like you have wasted your time, an issue I am sure affects both sides.

Remote working is problematic for discretionary investment specialists who construct portfolios built around personal relationships, both with their underlying client and with the fund manager they allocate client money to. Zoom calls do not nurture the same level of personal rapport with the individual on the other side of the screen.

Where fund manager meetings are concerned, Zoom seems to eschew the more useful impromptu conversations for slide-to-slide rehearsed lectures. The best conversations tend to be those where the pitch deck is only opened to illustrate an example.

Body language on screen can be more easily misinterpreted, and it is much harder to digitally make meaningful connections; seeing into the whites of someone's eyes makes all the difference for a decision based on trust and mutual respect.

Our industry always has been and remains today - for all its technological sophistication - very much about people.

Georgia Barham is assistant investment manager at Tyndall Investment Management