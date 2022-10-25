Are you ACT-ing?

Less then six months on over 50 asset management firms have started reporting via the DOOR Platform and firms such as Cazenove's, Hargreaves Landsown and EQ Investors including the framework as part of their investment due diligence process.

So, what is the ACT Framework?

The ACT Standard of Corporate Culture captures the essence of an Investment Management company's ‘heart and soul' and provides professional investors with a framework to assess, measure and catalyse movement towards more diverse, equitable and inclusive firms.

Embedding and living values within an organisation is an ongoing journey, but underpinning it is a commitment to continuous positive progress.

The ACT Framework aims to allow a firm to articulate, assess and demonstrate how its external and internal cultural values on diversity, equity and inclusion align.

Amid increasing regulatory pressure, ACT provides a framework to support investment companies to create cultural change and communicate progress effectively via reporting.

If the public statements that a firm makes are its shopfront, then culture is a marker of the quality of the produce on show.

Not only is the firm's culture essential to provide direction, support and meaning to employee behaviour, employees can help to reinforce and deliver the firm's goals if they are clearly linked to values.

How culture is understood in relation to firms has developed over recent years; culture generally referenced individual behaviour with a focus on compliance and the regulatory view that good culture helps prevent misconduct and supports consumer protection and well-functioning markets.

Personnel who are aligned with their firm's ethics and code of practice are driven to do business in accordance with that vision.

This core view has expanded to include the role of culture in creating an environment that enables employees to flourish and understand the philosophy of the business.

It includes the importance of inclusion and a diverse workforce.

Alongside this, firms have changed the way they talk to clients about the services they are delivering.

Public commitments to sustainability and authenticity in investment practice as well as the focus on returns have increased.

For firms to deliver on these commitments they need to be able to mirror them in internal values and practice. External behaviour is intrinsically fed by internal purpose and values.

Our approach recognises the importance of transparency and disclosure, but also the pressures that different stakeholders are under to collect and review this information.

The framework has a dual purpose; it enables firms to respond to requests for disclosure in a structured way, describing how their actions and behaviours match up against their own stated values.

At the same time, the structure creates a picture for the business to see where they are, what is working and where to focus resources, ultimately supporting the business to progress and change.

This approach was designed to enable clients to drive change by allocating resources and responsibility and monitoring progress.

It is not an additional set of activities that firms should be carrying out, it is intended to help transform companies to be more connected and effective.

How can fund manager researchers use it?

One of the key roles that manager research teams undertake is assessing the intentions and actions of an asset manager.

With a lack of agreed terminology or set of questions, this can be a lengthy process.

Ultimately the ACT Framework aims to address this by capturing a company's external commitments and show how they link to internal values.

Companies that are using the ACT Framework are signalling to manager research teams that they understand the importance of looking at culture and inclusion across their whole business.

MRTs will know that by going through the framework, those companies will be able to identify gaps in their actions and create milestones to measure progress.

Being able to ask standardised ACT Framework questions helps to create good conversations with asset managers, ensuring they understand that a good culture with inclusive practice is important.

Bev Shah is CEO and founder of CityHive