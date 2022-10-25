In the past this has been wise advice, but this time things really are different. Despite a weak pound, higher inflation and rising gilt yields, the outlook for UK banks today is far more positive than in previous downturns, and we expect banks to appreciate in value in the coming months as interest rates continue to rise.

Let us see why.

Historically, periods of growth have been fuelled by lending which, towards the end of the boom, becomes excessive and is issued on steadily weaker credit terms. Loan losses rise and bank capital ratios are hit as they record losses.

As capital ratios fall, it becomes necessary for managements to cut or even pass dividends altogether. To rebuild the capital ratios, loan books need to shrink, and as a general rule, these actions are not received well by stock markets.

This time around, it is a different picture.

Firstly, over the past 15 years, lending growth has been muted and bank balance sheets have shrunk. The poster child Royal Bank of Scotland (now NatWest Group) had a balance sheet with total assets of £2.4trn at the end of 2008. By 2021 this was less than £800bn, less than one third of the size.

Secondly, banks are very well capitalised. The core Tier 1 capital ratio for UK banks - the primary measure of a bank's strength from a regulator's perspective - is about five times stronger than it was during the Global Financial Crisis.

Thirdly, over the past two years, levels of unsecured consumer credit have fallen as many households saved during lockdown and paid down debt. Balances at Barclaycard UK have fallen from £14.7bn at the end of 2019 to only £8.8bn at the end of June.

Additionally, over the past decade, annual mortgage growth has been in the low single digit range and house prices have risen. The typical loan-to-value ratio on the mortgage book is now below 50%. Lloyds, the largest mortgage lender in the UK reported an average Loan-to-Value ratio of 40.2% in June.

Finally, unemployment levels are at record lows.

All this means that while household budgets are no doubt being squeezed, in general, the UK does not have a credit quality problem. There may be some credit card or mortgage defaults at the tail ends of the curve but overall, as by far the largest driver of defaults in the UK is unemployment, it is hard to see where a deep cycle of bad debt might come from.

Instead, we are heading into a recession without a bad debt crisis - a historical anomaly.

Despite being in a much stronger position, however, many banks are trading at a discount to their book value. Indeed, there is an entire generation of fund managers and analysts for whom the banks have been ‘not of investable quality', and it is proving difficult to reset this muscle memory.

This is partly because historically they have struggled to make a return on equity. In the era of low rates, cost cutting was one of the only options to boost profitability, coupled with investment into the digital revolution to reduce fixed costs. As a result, customer behaviours have changed beyond recognition, with most customers interacting with their bank via phone apps. As rates rise, however, banks can redeploy their growing deposit bases into interest earning assets.

The biggest driver of a bank's revenues is its net interest income - the difference between what the bank earns on its loans and what it pays on its funding, primarily its deposits. As interest rates rise, the rate paid by borrowers rises, which drives up one side of the equation.

What is helpful this time around is that the banking system is awash with deposits, caused by a combination of quantitative easing and furlough payments. As a result, there is little or no incentive for banks to compete aggressively for even more deposits.

Also, the assets into which banks can invest their surplus deposits, such as government bonds, are increasing in yield. The effect is very powerful.

In the US, JP Morgan reported that net interest income in the third quarter rose by 34% on the year before. Similarly, Svenska Handelsbanken, the Nordic bank, reported an increase of 26% over the same period.

The net effect of strongly increasing revenues only partially offset by rising bad debt charges is a strong increase in profitability. As the banks are already very well capitalized, and the demand for loans is relatively weak, there is little incentive for them to retain these profits on their balance sheets.

It seems much more likely that dividends will increase meaningfully over the coming years.

Let us make no mistake here. These are not growth companies. Regulation has almost turned them into utilities, but that does not make them unattractive.

They are becoming much more profitable, and with little demand for that capital within the business, dividends and buybacks could be high.

The valuations of the banks, as measured by both Price/Earnings and Price/Book Value, are very close to trough levels, and would appear to be discounting historic levels of stress which I simply do not foresee.

Overall, UK banks look set to surprise on the upside over the coming months.

Rob James, fund manager of the Premier Miton Financials Capital Securities fund