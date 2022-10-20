Chancellor's U-turns reassure but uncertainty remains

But some form of stability appears to have been engineered through the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt. We were relatively reassured by the latest announcements from Number 11. For the first time in a while the government is not trying to say experts, and, more importantly the government's creditors are wrong.

Jeremy Hunt repeatedly said they will take serious measures to reduce volatility in the cost of UK debt, which over the past weeks, has been caused almost entirely by government policy. The indefinite suspension of the 1% cut in basic rate income tax went further than expected.

And we had not even seen speculation about the change to the government support plan for energy bills, which we as investors had wanted a more targeted version of.

A timeline of turmoil for Truss

It is essential the most vulnerable households receive help with bills, given the risk of a severe recession otherwise, but the untargeted nature of assistance previously meant the wealthiest homeowners, with multiple properties, would get the biggest cash benefit.

Of course the flip-side is that this introduces more downside risk to UK growth if wholesale gas prices surge again.

In response, the 10 year gilt yield was down 40bps from last Friday. So, a big move, but surprisingly most of that happened before the announcement.

Perhaps we were seeing outsized turnover in the market due to pension repositioning. The proof of the fiscal pudding will probably be in the eating of the next two weeks rather than the first two hours.

What did markets want to see to calm down?

In short, a fiscal policy that is working with monetary policy to lower inflation rather than against it, and some credible evidence-based strategies to boost long-term growth.

The crisis that the government caused in the cost of borrowing is more about the inconsistency between fiscal and monetary policy at a time of acute inflation, than the long-term sustainability of the government's debt.

The Bank of England is trying to cool demand because inflation is so high and there is a risk that it becomes unanchored and stays high in the future.

Former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng tried to boost demand with tax cuts without the prospect of any long-term increase in the UK economy's ability to become more productive. That adds to inflation pressures at exactly the wrong moment, requiring an even bigger rise in BoE interest rates.

Where now for monetary policy?

Market-based estimates of future interest rates were suggesting a peak of 6% before the U-turns, now they suggest 5%. We think they will peak below that. We expect aggressive rate rises in the near-term, to 4% by the New Year, then a much slower pace perhaps peaking just 0.25-0.5% above that.

That is because we are heading into a significant recession, and reduced household spending and some job losses are deflationary. But there is a huge amount of uncertainty around the outlook for inflation which will ultimately dictate the path of policy.

Will the reversal hold back growth?

It is very unlikely high taxes and regulation have been the main things holding the UK back in recent years. Corporate taxes are already low by international and historical standards. The evidence that reducing corporate taxes spurs more business investment is weak in any case.

The UK has the lowest corporate tax rate in the G7, but also the lowest business investment as a share of GDP. There is no empirical evidence that cutting the tax rate spurs the richest to work harder, middle earners to become more aspirational, or entrepreneurs to be more entrepreneurial.

What is needed to help growth?

First, Britain has long lagged its best performing peers on spending on R&D which is hugely important for improving our productivity and produce more globally leading companies. So, more public investment in basic research with permanent tax incentives that encourage business to invest in finding and implementing new technologies and processes.

Second, adult skills: the way we work and engage with technology is changing and we need more and better programmes to help adults re-skill.

Third, the UK had the worst labour market recovery from the pandemic of any comparable country.

It is the only developed economy where the share of economically inactive 15-64 years olds has continued to increase since the pandemic. It is astonishing. Much appears to be linked to long-term sickness, so the NHS and social care is a priority.

Uncertainty

One key thing to remedy is uncertainty. There is a wealth of evidence that economic and policy uncertainty leads to weaker economic growth, and in particular business investment.

If you own a business you are less likely to commit to investing in an expensive new project if you are not sure how the tax system may change, what political environment you will operate under, what inflation is likely to do, or how expensive the cost of borrowing is going to be.

Even with the new chancellor, some of that uncertainty remains. And is likely to remain for some time now.

Ed Smith is co-CIO of Rathbone Investment Management