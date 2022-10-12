Gilt-y as charged: Why pension funds need to greater margin sophistication

Would an esoteric issue such as pension funds making margin calls in the event of government debt spiking to post-2008 levels really have made it on the Number 10 agenda? Or perhaps they thought the central bank will eventually step in?

Well, if they were thinking the latter, they were right in a big way - the Bank of England is now committed to buying huge quantities of government bonds at an urgent pace to ease investor concerns. Why? Well just the small matter of stopping mass insolvencies. But there is a deeper market structure issue to fallout from investors losing faith in the 30-year gilt.

Andrew Bailey warns pension funds they have 'three days' before intervention ends

Investment banks have effectively turned around to the pension funds and said give us some cash - otherwise known as a "margin call" - which occurs when an account runs low on funds.

Usually due to being over exposed to an asset declining in value - in this case UK gilts. However, to raise the collateral, pension funds have ended up having to sell more and more UK gilts because the value of them are spiralling down fast.

Prior to the Bank of England stepping in, UK pension funds had to post significant variation margin, crucially in cash, due to the plummeting pound and rising gilt yields.

Essentially, variation margin refers to the profit and losses for trading the gilts that need to be immediately covered by cash. Compound this with increasing initial margin requirements, cash to protect against future market moves, and you end up with a perfect funding storm that equates to an enormous cost ultimately paid for by end investors.

In times of high volatility like we have witnessed in UK sovereign debt markets this week, there is a massive increase in the number of collateral calls that need to be made.

IMF warns of global recession risk while criticising Mini Budget

If we assume that an investment bank sends 100 margin calls out, and they get 80% agreed and subsequently paid, this begs the question - what is the impact of the 20% not getting paid?

If the number goes to 200 and the bank still has 20% of margin disputes, the end number in proportionate terms could be so large that it could impact the solvency of the pension fund in question. Any failure to meet margin calls means an investment bank could suddenly have exposure to the pension fund potentially defaulting.

If this was not enough, this current predicament is exhibited by the dramatic fall in the value of sterling thanks, again, to the government's fiscal plan.

UK-based pension funds are traditionally sterling denominated funds which, when GDP declines in value, often lead to people pulling their money out of these funds.

Ultimately, events of last week show that pension funds cannot just rely on the central bank stepping in.

Despite the governments U-turn on the 45p top rate of tax, sentiment among investors has not suddenly turned positive. Fiscal policy and monetary policy are showing little sign of pulling fully in the same direction.

There is still a huge amount of market uncertainty, and it will not take much to spook investors already on tenterhooks. Essentially what we have seen is a serious liquidity challenge crystallised through the pension fund community.

However, unless the central bank had stepped in, this liquidity challenge could well have rippled through the rest of the capital markets. This liquidity challenge is the liability motivated by fast moving markets and the inability to fund those liabilities on a real-time basis.

Morningstar: UK open-ended funds suffer largest outflows in over a decade

There is clearly a fundamental disconnect between gilt markets tanking, and pension funds' exposure to a dramatic increase in variation margin. The issue is that it can take two to three days for pension fund to liquidate their assets to meet their margin obligations.

With this in mind, UK pension funds need to have a far greater understanding of the capital that the need to have to meet the cash flow requirements in order to identify liquidity challenges during the trading day so they can start liquidating their assets much sooner.

As end investors rightly continue to scrutinise every penny in the coming days, long dated and directional strategies are increasingly needing to seek out pre and post-trade optimisation recommendations to help minimise funding costs in a bid to protect returns.

Joe Midmore is CCO of OpenGamma