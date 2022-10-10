While it is understandable that climate-aware investors would seek to measure - and, ideally, work to minimise - the contribution of their investments to climate change, we argue that this approach runs the risk of disguising marginal changes to portfolio allocation as significant environmental improvements, and propose the use of broader set of forward-looking metrics.

We illustrate the reductions in aggregate carbon metrics resulting from excluding a very limited number of high-emitting companies from a global equity index. Avoiding just 50-100 stocks, while leaving the remaining 2,000-plus largely untouched, can roughly halve a portfolio's total associated carbon footprint (measured by companies' absolute emissions, or emissions per unit of revenues).

Reduction in emissions by avoiding carbon-intensive stocks

But should these be considered ‘climate-aligned' portfolios? At first glance, since the halving of carbon emissions by 2030 is a useful heuristic for the efforts needed to meet the global 1.5°C temperature target, the numbers seem to match. But the symmetries break down upon closer inspection - at a planetary level, it is companies across all sectors that must reduce their emissions (some by more than half, some by less). Yet at the portfolio level, it is only ‘a few bad apples' which are targeted. The messages for investee companies are substantially different in practice.

By contrast, forward-looking measures (such as implied temperature rise (ITR)) take into account companies' historical emissions and their stated emission targets, aiming to provide a more rounded view of companies' climate pathways. In none of the examples above is the associated ‘cooling' of a portfolio - as measured by reductions in ITR - more than 6% relative to the original benchmark.

The reason is that, unlike with emissions, there cannot be any single company whose temperature is tens, or thousands, of times higher than the average, as ITR measures aim to transform the vast dispersion in emission inputs into comparable outputs, whilst aiming to accommodate the sectoral or regional differences that led to the dispersion in the first place. Thus, just as meeting global temperature targets will require sustained effort across sectors, investors who wish to halve their portfolio temperature will need to make substantive changes to the way they allocate capital.

This perspective of the capital allocator can broaden the debate away from narrowly defined inputs (‘is the data good enough?') or outputs (‘have portfolio targets been met?'). For example, a common critique of sustainability metrics is that they are not correlated between different data providers. Yet this need not invalidate their information content. In the hypothetical example below, an investor will allocate the least capital to company A and the most to C, whichever methodology is chosen, as the relative rankings between different companies are the same, even if the different rankings of the same company are not.

To be sure, this is only a very crude illustration, as most investors and companies will justifiably care if the number is above or below the Paris 1.5°C target. We share some of the concerns around the potential opacity and inconsistent approaches proliferating in the market. This is why we contributed to the Portfolio Alignment Measurement workstream of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), and the derivatives working group of the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC), to help improve consistency and transparency in this space and we welcome the encouragement to use forward-looking metrics in recent UK government guidance for trustees and GFANZ publications.

In particular, caution is warranted against false precision in interpreting temperature numbers - any estimate of temperature rise by the end of the century (as is standard practice in such calculations) will be inescapably probabilistic, not least since it depends on actions not yet taken. But the key climate challenge is the imperative of action in the presence of persistent uncertainty and puzzling non-linearities. The road to sustainability is long, and with few shortcuts. A forward-looking approach can be a useful guide in this journey.

Iancu Daramus is a responsible investment associate at Fulcrum Asset Management and co-author of CFA Institute's Certificate in ESG Investing