Value investing and ESG: Challenge presents opportunity

Many of the industries that feature heavily in the value investment universe can screen negatively on ESG factors, especially in areas like energy, materials, industrials and utilities, which historically have had a higher carbon footprint. But we will not achieve net-zero goals without their improvements.

Value investors are now far more influential in the climate transition than ever. There is significant change ahead, and with that comes opportunity.

Decades of underinvestment calls for a new capex cycle

Since the global financial crisis, corporates and governments have hugely underinvested, as they sought to repair balance sheets. Given subdued economic growth, many industries only invested enough to maintain operations rather than improve productivity or grow.

Years of neglect leaves these industries poorly positioned to meet rising demand and ambitious carbon neutral targets. Massive investment is needed, and a new capex cycle is well overdue.

In order to give scale to the level of investment estimated, consider China's commodity supercycle. During the decade beginning in 2000, China spent around $12trn on building factories and infrastructure, with the materials and industrials sectors being the biggest beneficiaries.

Fast forward to present day, and the next supercycle is likely to be the 2020s green transition - with spending expected to reach levels of $16trn in China to meet its goal of net zero by 2060, $12trn in the US and $10trn in Europe.

The focus areas for such investment will be renewables as well as ‘old economy' sectors to enable the transition, including energy, precious metals, utilities, transport and upgrading of the grid.

Deglobalisation, fiscal spending and the role of public policy

Both the pandemic and the war in Ukraine have highlighted the need for supply chain independence and the willingness of governments to support economies navigate turbulent times (reducing inequalities, energy caps and spending on infrastructure projects to drive growth).

Near-term fiscal spending and the move to onshoring and localisation, focusing on domestic needs rather than economic ones, will see further capex spending that will be beneficial for infrastructure and utility assets.

Public policy will also play a role in incentivizing these industries. The latest regulation in the US, the Inflation Reduction Act, is very ambitious, surpassing any EU green deal and aims to support the transition to a low carbon economy.

Incentives for energy transition related investments will be helpful for areas such as electric vehicles and solar panels, but also automakers with incentives to build batteries in the US. It's likely that battery capex will meaningfully increase outside of China in the coming years.

Does greater spending mean structurally high(er) inflation?

Large levels of investment in industries that supply raw materials and are a significant component of input costs to a wide variety of industries, indicates to us that we are less likely to return to the low inflation and zero interest rate environment of the 2010s.

However, while in the short term we could see higher prices, a focus on renewable energy in the long run may help stabilise prices as we move away from the variability of oil and gas prices.

ESG helps make us better value investors

While value has lagged growth for the past decade, the playing field looks to be much more level going forwards as past headwinds (low inflation, low interest rates and low growth) dissipate. Furthermore, the opportunity lies in sectors on the cusp of change for the better and companies improving their ESG credentials.

While companies that mine and generate energy are responsible for much of the pollution we are trying to combat, they are also integral to the transition process. Value investors are in a unique position to help push for change.

ESG and active value investing can go hand in hand.

By integrating ESG factors into decision making, new insights can be gleaned or risks not fully appreciated by the market can be uncovered, helping to avoid ‘value traps' and assess sustainability of margins.

Sometimes, the very features of stocks or sectors that make them laggards in the ESG space also mean that they have the potential to make a powerful contribution as they develop technologies, unlock resources, and channel finances that can help drive change. The tailwind of a new capex cycle will benefit these sectors the most.

Value investing is often perceived as the antithesis of ESG. There are distinct challenges for value investors as many industries within the universe fall foul of some of the fundamentals of ESG investing.

However, there is massive change ahead, and with this comes opportunity for active stock pickers.

Ultimately, value investing is about buying mispriced stocks where we think the potential reward is greater than the risks.

Identifying change and gaining conviction of ESG improvements can prove to be a powerful tool in the stock selection process. Regardless of style, ESG integration is a valuable framework for all active managers.

Ritu Vohora is investment specialist, capital markets, at T. Rowe Price