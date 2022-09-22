Yet, the social aspect to ESG is hard to define. This has been illustrated by the EU social taxonomy where differences of opinion have led to a delayed timeline for implementation. Indeed, it seems highly unlikely it will be mandated before 2024. While this may be surprising, going further afield to Asia or the United States, there are even further differences to reconcile. Indeed, challenges go beyond definitions to data and ultimately better social behaviours.

The EU social taxonomy is set up in the context of existing programmes that have common objectives, for example the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human rights. The taxonomy focuses on decent work; adequate living standards and wellbeing; and inclusive and sustainable communities and societies. Investors will have to consider social factors, or potentially expose themselves to an array of risks, including reputational risk, regulatory risk, etc. Based on the EU's final report, investors will have to report on their social objectives and outline the proportion of investments that include social bonds. The taxonomy should "align private and public investment to the objective of achieving upward convergence of working and living conditions in Europe", the report said. The EU cites growing demand for social bonds as showing how "private capital can be directed to socially valuable activities".

Investors should consider social factors, or potentially expose themselves to an array of risks, including reputational risk, regulatory risk, operational risk, insurance risk. The EU report claims that although the relationship between economic growth and inequality is not yet fully understood, "there is increasing evidence that a growing gap between rich and poor could impede growth, including by creating political and social instability." This, it warns, could deter investment.

While many investors ESG considerations into their thinking, the three pillars have matured at different rates. The ‘S', in particular, is widely considered to be less developed than its ‘E' and ‘G' cousins. While environmental-related datasets are far from perfect, some data is available. The same is not true of social. Today, reporting on these issues and management of them globally varies a great deal. This is illustrated by the social transformation baseline assessment by the World Benchmarking Alliance. In January 2022 they looked at 1,000 companies globally against 18 social indicators under the broad umbrellas of decent work, ethical behaviours and respecting human rights. The average score was only 5.2 out of 20 clearly finding many gaps in approaches by companies.

As investors we have made some inroads on this topic but also continue to see many challenges in data availability and ability for companies to illustrate links to sustainable value creation. We have taken a global shareholder perspective and defined social aspects as including more traditional social issues but have added a value chain perspective via our proprietary ESG research platform, ESGintel. We include issues such as workforce retention, diversity, health and safety, employee management and relations as well as supply chain management. We have also included wider aspects such as product quality and safety and sustainable product outputs. The latest addition to our data set has been a children's rights score which is a proxy for human rights in operations and products and services. This score is generated from the Global Child Forum, an organisation set up by the Swedish Royal family to generate better data and awareness on human rights. It scores over 3,000 companies globally and includes materiality assessments, grievance mechanisms, working age metrics, among others.

The social debate in ESG has just begun and will continue for years to come.

Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez is global head of ESG at Invesco

