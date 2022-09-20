Share buybacks - a rallying cry or cry for help?

The UK has been noticeably more resilient than some of its more fashionable peers and we are finding a large number of well-informed investors wanting to buy UK equites. Who? The companies themselves. FTSE 100 companies have spent a record £46.9bn on share buybacks so far this year, according to AJ Bell. Dividend payments are expected to reach £85bn this year.

What should we think of this, given that dividends have been such an important component of our historic returns? Are share buybacks the best use of capital?

Companies that invest in their people, brand and user experience protect and frequently enhance their competitive position and durability. So buybacks - or indeed dividends - at the expense of investment are plain wrong in our view. But buybacks need not be a sign of a business failing to invest or falling short of ideas.

Why buy back shares?

Share buybacks are viewed by some as something of a support operation - be it arresting a share price decline, mopping up unwelcome sellers or sending a ‘message' to investors. They can be all of these but at their very best they indicate that a company is able to buy back its future cash flows at a highly attractive price, leaving those same cashflows to be shared amongst fewer shareholders.

It is currently not uncommon in the UK stock market to see buybacks of equity with a cash flow yield of 8% - and often substantially more. Some business will even borrow to buy back at such attractive rates. Many businesses have emerged from Covid operationally and financially stronger than when they went in and with minimal debt levels. Notwithstanding the rise in interest rates and the cost of bond issuance for some it still makes sense to borrow to buy back, provided the level of borrowing is prudent (typically less than 2X net debt/EBITDA, or half what much of private equity would regard as acceptable!)

Declining UK IPOs and rising M&A have created a 'perfect storm'

We see reasonable projections of many companies returning 20%-40% of its capital in the next five years, which means shareholders who sell out are leaving more long-term cashflow per head for remaining long-term shareholders.

Next, which we hold, is one company that is highly disciplined when assessing how to deploy surplus capital. It starts with a baseline dividend and only buys back shares when the equivalent rate of return on offer is at least 8%. Thanks to judicious buybacks over the past 15 years, the NEXT share count has reduced from 227 million shares in 2007 to under 130 million today.

Next's disciplined approach to capital allocation and balance sheet management is a line of defence against one of the potential flaws of share buybacks, being companies overpaying for shares just as demand weakens into a downturn.

Management alignment with long-term owners is a non-negotiable for a successful share buyback, as is a clear framework for assessing value. In our experience, finding a CEO who thinks their shares are overvalued is about as common as meeting a barber who tells you that you don't need a haircut. We see some businesses currently buying back stock at a rate of return that is 4% or below. Perhaps we are overly cynical, but the motivation seems more likely to be the short-term stock price rather than long-term value creation. Not all share buybacks are born equal.

Lessons from the US?

On Wall Street where nearly $1trn was spent on buybacks in the year to the end of March 2022, many companies use stock-based compensation to recruit and retain talent. Some companies will issue as many shares as they buy back, neutralising the benefits. Some issue even more. The spare cash has gone somewhere - to staff, not to shareholders. We are huge fans of American ingenuity, but a three-card trick is not it. We hope this is one development that does not cross the pond.

FTSE 100 share buybacks on track to reach all time high in 2022

What about private equity?

Some commentators think that UK companies could be using buybacks to protect themselves from predators in private equity houses. This may be the case. Conservative balance sheets and attractive cashflows can be leveraged by private equity managers to levels far beyond what are deemed acceptable in public markets to effectively pre-fund their buyouts.

If companies buy back their shares and increase their debt within conservative bounds, then at least the ‘sitting ducks' are swimming, rather than just quacking.

Capital discipline

Our primary focus is whether investment in the business is sufficient to maintain its cashflows and widen its competitive moat - the factors that drive sustainable, long-term dividends.

Only once satisfied that appropriate investment has been made and cashflow is sustainable do we discuss options for capital allocation.

The bottom line for us is the imperative of capital discipline, along with a clearly articulated management framework and commitment to create long-term shareholder value.

The attractive valuations and strong balance sheets of UK assets are a good starting point for value creation. While there is plenty of noise around the subject, it seems to us a clear signal of value relative to history and other asset classes.

In addition, it is a layer of capital return over and above dividends and gives comfort on the security of the dividend.

We have welcomed most share buybacks within our own portfolio, but we will continue to review each case on its own merits.

Nick Shenton is co-manager of the Artemis Income fund