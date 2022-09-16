Young Fundpicker: Outrunning dinosaurs with artificial intelligence

Digital technologies, once a premium item for few, are today embedded in all aspects of our lives and have brought significant changes and improvements to the way we live and operate. Across the many fields of digital innovation, artificial intelligence has been the most mysterious and perhaps misunderstood: not just an inspiration for fantasy novels, but a game-changer in information processing, used today mostly in search engines, autonomous vehicles, facial recognition, virtual assistants, and automatic language translation.

Ever since the two letters were first put alongside each other in 1956, AI has seen lovers and haters: those who think robots are going to revolt and destroy mankind and those who think AI is just a cool nickname for using a calculator. The reality is (as always) more boring and way simpler: artificial intelligence is simply a discipline across mathematics, statistics, and information technology that seeks to mimic human cognitive skills within a computer. These skills include learning, processing, perceiving, rationality, and logic.

The investment industry has been trying to take advantage of AI to provide better services, from a customer relation perspective to user experience, or from investment strategies to risk management. We have been exploring what benefits an AI interface can bring to an investment strategy, especially when integrating digital and analogic, quantitative and qualitative, machine and human brain.

A well-trained machine can analyse large datasets and discover new information, change, and adapt to fast-changing dynamics, compensate for human cognitive biases (hindsight, hedging, anchoring, confirmation bias etc.) and for human weaknesses (the struggles with complexity), with immediate application in security selection, asset allocation and research, more generally. Understandably, the interest for artificial intelligence within the financial community has been trending up over the past few years.

Today more than ever, we are witnessing a changing global economic order: the goldilocks era of high growth, low rates and low inflation is well behind us, the pandemic was a structural break in how we live and make business, and the secular trends of deglobalisation, ageing populations, digitisation and decarbonisation are stronger than ever. When the rules of the game are changing, you need to adjust to have a chance of winning.

For instance, think about asset allocation. When the Nobel Prize-winning Harry Markowitz developed his modern portfolio theory, he set some very simplistic assumptions around the absence of trading costs and information asymmetries and required the availability of "risk free" assets, expected returns and predictable risks.

All of this is not true in reality and the way assets behave changes constantly. It evolves together with financial markets and their participants, such as retail and institutional investors, central bankers and stock exchanges, governments and businesses, hedgers and speculators.

Asset allocation is about "hoping for the best, while expecting the worst" and it requires sufficiently precise estimates of what the future holds in terms of asset class returns, volatilities and correlations. Artificial intelligence can be helpful in estimating your known unknowns by recognising changes in market dynamics, discounting possible evolution in asset correlations and accounting for changing probabilities, which should ultimately lead to more efficient and resilient portfolios.

There are question marks, but the more we learn about it, the more we understand the strengths and weaknesses of incorporating artificial intelligence within an investment process. Naturally, there are also some myths and untruths to put right. AI is not always right, especially when the input data is "trash", or problems are ill-defined; AI is not a black box, or at least no more than a person's mind; AI is not just a fancy name for a quantitative strategy, as the latter is a human-driven, human-defined set of rules while the former is only a human-supervised autonomous process; and AI will definitely not solve all your problems, as that would be called "magic".

As investment managers, we need to keep exploring the extent to which artificial intelligence can enhance our existing investment research capabilities. We need to operate closer to the frontiers of where technology is going.

Unless we can tap into that and adopt a more flexible approach to technology, we will lose out as an industry. We risk becoming dinosaurs.

Lorenzo La Posta is a senior analyst at MGIM