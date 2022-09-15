Will a drive to responsible investing cause a research headache for advisers?

Throughout the pandemic, the spotlight shone more brightly upon corporations, large and small, assessing how they dealt with the crisis - and what was acceptable behaviour in the new normal. This has continued as we have lurched to a new crisis in light of very real energy concerns, the prevalence of droughts and other natural disasters like the floods in Pakistan.

For advisers and wealth managers there is now the challenge to gauge the responsible investment preferences of clients from the outset. Consumers really do not care about ESG, but they do care deeply when presented with issues like water shortages, sweat shops and high pay, and want them factored into their selection of investments.

Clients understand this not least due to a number of high-profile examples where companies have not addressed these issues, and have suffered as a result, both from a reputational and financial perspective.

As such we have a duty to analyse this new era and respond to it by helping clients fully understand the nuances around sustainable, responsible, ethical and impact investing. Unsurprisingly, confusion reigns about exactly what each term means.

We can now layer on top of this the expectations of the Consumer Duty, which flags concerns about behavioural biases and presenting information to a consumer that may prompt them to act against their interests. Any kind of ‘greenwashing', where companies and funds provide a false impression of the impact their products and policies have on the environment, must run this risk given it can so easily play to cognitive biases and personal beliefs.

Anyone selecting and recommending investments on this basis needs to be on high alert, with detailed research tools they can trust.

Give me an S

Focus has been traditionally mostly on the ‘G' and the ‘E', of ESG, but not necessarily enough on the ‘S'. Many funds have neglected to convincingly address societal issues within their investment process as it has often been seen as the hardest to quantify, and poorly behaving businesses have often gone unchallenged.

But with this new emphasis on what ESG factors might mean for investors, a greater test could emerge when it comes to researching investment propositions.

We have all become familiar with greenwashing, however we also need to be alive to the problem of ‘social washing'.

Companies are going to want to shout about the good acts they have done to help society, particularly through tough times like these. However, there will also be plenty of businesses that will happily over or understate the impact their business decisions had during the pandemic and the current cost of living crisis on their employees, customers and society as a whole.

Adding value

Seeing through the spin and marketing is difficult. Assessing one responsible investment-labelled fund against another takes a lot of research and may require new processes to be built and implemented. Even more traditional funds will inevitably be assessed for their societal impact.

Further, it is vital that advisers are able to engage in open and honest discussions with their clients, to ensure that they completely understand their position and their preferences. Revealing authentic client attitudes has a lot to do with soft skills and this is where behavioural science and psychometric testing will help to get to the heart of a client's desires and match them accordingly with solutions.

Advisers are stepping up to this challenge and they are not alone in doing so. Platforms, fund houses, research agencies and wealth management firms are all developing processes and tools to address the increase in demand for services around responsible investing, but much more can be done to fully integrate these into mainstream advice processes and be presented in a way that consumers can understand. After all, the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements regime will compel this behaviour soon and help to create common language.

While incorporating responsible investment preferences when profiling clients and building portfolios presents new challenges, it brings opportunity and as an industry we cannot lose sight of the benefits responsible investment will bring if we get it right - to our businesses and to wider society.

Steven Levin is CEO of Quilter's platform and Quilter Investors