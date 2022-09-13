Aviva Investors: We cannot ignore human rights

The initial charter turned ten years old in June last year; the new framework is aimed at making it fit for purpose over the next decade.

The Guiding Principles are the reference points for companies to meeting its responsibility to ‘respect' human rights, drawing up a human rights policy, conducting due diligence, and ensuring they treat workers and customers fairly.

Its ten-year review comes at a time when respect for human rights has moved sharply into focus in the context of ESG and the drive for sustainable, socially responsible investment strategies.

Institutional investors, supported by a growing number of consultancies and third parties, are analysing corporate attitudes and frameworks to issues such as modern slavery and supply chain transparency far more forensically. Businesses can no longer ignore what have become material financial and reputational risks.

High ESG risk fashion industry continues to threaten investor capital

High-profile cases continue to underscore the gravity of the situation. Historically, the tragic collapse of the Rana Plaza garment factory in Bangladesh in 2013 illustrated the risks for all stakeholders and is still seen as a powerful case study ten years later. More than 1,110 people died in the incident, many of them making clothes for big brands. Despite the high-profile nature of the tragedy and the reckoning it invoked in the garment industry - working conditions in the apparel supply chains are still woefully short of where they need to be to ensure workers are safe and earn enough to take care of their families - with the pandemic exposing many of the existing deficiencies in brand-supplier relationship.

However, as the UN's own assessment of its review states, "considerable challenges remain when it comes to coherent implementation with respect to ensuring better protection and prevention of adverse human rights impacts".

Modern slavery, for example, is a key risk at the supply chain level but one rendered difficult to eradicate given the layers of suppliers, sometimes across multiple countries where labour standards vary considerably. Another challenge is that adherence to - and reporting around - many protocols, such as the Guiding Principles themselves, are slow in becoming mandatory.

Without these being addressed at a systemic level, many companies will continue to ignore them - largely because it is cheaper to do so. More than five years on from the introduction of the UK's Modern Slavery Act, there are still companies failing to fulfil the requirements of the law.

While it is clear governments and regulators need to enforce change, investors can play a role in calling for this change and publicly supporting stronger standards.

Incorporating human rights in investment decisions requires them to identify cross-industry themes, understand major risks at a sector level, and engage companies and governments, bilaterally and collaboratively with likeminded investors, including using voting rights as shareholders. Increasingly, investors and business are understanding the links between human rights and wider systemic issues such as inequality. A clear business rationale is emerging for companies to use its assets and capabilities to level the playing field, create opportunities for all people, and ultimately narrow social and economic divides.

Benchmarking and standardisation are also helpful to compare companies, with the aim of encouraging a race-to-the-top.

The Corporate Human Rights Benchmark (CHRB) is the first open and public benchmark on the human rights performance of 230 major companies. The CHRB is now part of the WBA which assesses 2,000 companies on its contribution to delivering the UN SDGs. All companies are assessed on social performance, with human rights at the heart of the assessment.

Investors also need to carry out their own bottom-up analysis and due diligence to understand which companies might engage, or risk engaging, in the most harmful behaviours. This must involve utilising information from workers and affected stakeholders, or their representatives, to avoid the echo chamber of company engagement meetings.

'There is a direct link between Roe v Wade and investment risk'

Much like in the fight against climate change, engagement and stewardship will play a central role in promoting human rights best practice, with institutional investors seeing themselves as true catalysts for change.

As an example, Aviva Investors has actively engaged with US tech giant Alphabet. We co-filed a resolution at Alphabet's 2020 AGM, calling on it to establish a human rights risk oversight committee. In October 2020, Alphabet revised the mandate of the board's audit committee to include risk oversight of data privacy and security, civil and human rights, sustainability, and reputational risks.

In the pursuit of profit and a narrow set of interests, companies have not always prioritised the rights and wellbeing of people and investors have been too slow to engage/demand action. In the face of environmental breakdown which has serious consequences for society and the enjoyment of human rights, investors cannot afford to close their eyes to abuses in their portfolios. As we look forwards, the clear aim is that institutional investors and corporates can together drive through real change and make a material difference to millions of people - or face existential risks.

Vaidehee Sachdev is impact analyst, social pillar lead, at Aviva Investors