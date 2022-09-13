Greenwashing: Separating empty promises from tangible progress

This pressure - largely coming from regulators, investors and the public - is to be applauded as a vital step in the transition towards a more sustainable future and lower-carbon economies.

While the pressure is enabling positive change, it has also led to an increase in greenwashing: exaggerated or inaccurate claims about a company's sustainability as businesses scramble to meet expectations - and investors are quickly learning that not all that glitters is green.

In fact, through analysing RepRisk's ESG data from the last two years, approximately one of every five climate-related ESG incidents was also linked to misleading communication. Lobbying and offsetting were identified as two of the major contributors. And it is no longer just industries such as oil and banking that face increasing pressure; the retail and personal and household goods sectors were responsible for 10% of greenwashing incidents in 2021 while the food and beverage sector was responsible for one in three.

At the same time, the announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that they are looking into firms such as ASDA and Boohoo over claims of greenwashing should serve as a red flag to investors that greenwashing can become a material risk.

This presents a challenge. How can investors identify greenwashing attempts, and separate empty promises from meaningful action by companies? The problem is amplified even further through a recent global focus on decarbonisation - a complex issue, and one particularly prone to weak paper commitments from businesses, with limited actual progress.

The devil is in the data

Investors want to know if companies walk the talk when it comes to environmental issues - but also human rights, corruption, etc. While regulation aims to standardise reporting and level the playing field when it comes to ESG transparency, it will take time. But that does not mean that meaningful financial decision-making is not possible until international standardisation occurs. In fact, the data to enable this is already available.

The data also needs to come from the ‘outside-in', or in other words: it needs to be impartial and avoid company self-disclosures to separate promises, pledges, and policies from the reality of how a company conducts its business on the ground around the world. A broad range of third-party media and stakeholder sources are collected and analysed every day. Technology plays a vital role in ensuring the timeliness, coverage, and consistency of the data - leveraging a combination of AI, machine learning and human intelligence to provide timely, actionable data on ESG risks.

Equipped with this, investors can conduct comprehensive due diligence around ESG risk and help contribute meaningfully to progress in tackling greenwashing. It enables them to engage with their portfolio companies directly to flag concerns, ask the right questions, and allocate capital accordingly.

Making immediate progress

We've seen efforts to establish global ESG standards via vehicles like the International Sustainability Standards Board, but more progress needs to be made to address greenwashing and the resulting misallocation of capital. Legislation and regulation are needed first and foremost to tackle climate change - it is a systemic issue that cannot be solved by individual companies, consumers, or investors alone. However, investors and businesses do need to be empowered to take action in the meantime.

Transparent ESG risk data is the key. It sits at the heart of better investment decisions - enabling businesses to improve responsible business conduct and its investors to allocate capital more sustainably.

Alexandra Mihailescu Cichon is executive vice-president of RepRisk