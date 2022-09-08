Untangling the cable: Will the dollar-sterling relationship ever be the same?

I ask you to look at the history of the dollar-sterling relationship, known as the ‘Cable' by forex traders, and consider whether it could be different this time.

Since the Plaza Accord in 1985, which depreciated the dollar in relation to G5 currencies, sterling has traded in a comfortable range between $2.05 and $1.20. Any breach of these purchasing power parity (PPP) boundaries has been quickly rectified, like the reverting force of a stretched rubber band.

The band limits have remained stable because PPP has been stable. The two countries have had similar inflation rates over the past four decades and whichever arbiter we turn to, the OECD or the Big Mac index, the PPP rate has been around $1.44. Sterling has traded outside this range only 2% of the time.

In the last few years, however, sterling has tended towards the lower end of the band and, as I write, is actually in breach at $1.17. What heavy force is pulling sterling down - three standard deviations from the middle of the band - and keeping it there?

Negative factors we are familiar with include Brexit affecting the balance of trade, weak transient politicians, low growth and high inflation. The last of these is the big one because it will finally move PPP. For 40 years inflation has been low and falling in tandem between the two countries and so it has not mattered. Now it has burst into life again. The UK is on 10.1%, projected to go to 18%, versus the US at 8.5% and falling.

In the 1970s, when the UK was labelled ‘the sick man of Europe', my university tutor asked us why UK inflation was chronically higher. Cultural, I insisted, thinking the whole country was as lax as me. No, he fumed, it was geographical: our island trading nature made our trade larger and with our great deficits and weak pound we imported it.

Today we have a new excuse: structural. The Debt Management Office has structured 25% of UK gilts to be inflation linkers. In this way the cost of debt service magically goes up as inflation rises and the UK is locked into higher deficits as inflation increases. How could our government do this to us?

Before we start packing for New Zealand, we should remember that this country has a long history of financial innovation which ingeniously impoverishes its citizens for the benefit of the state. The state financed the national debt through the South Sea Company and did so well they created a bubble for which Chancellor John Aislabie was disgraced and imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1720. This debt was finally repaid by Chancellor George Osborne in 2015.

The gilts wheeze came from Chancellor Geoffrey Howe in 1981, undertaken after Margaret Thatcher had already committed to break inflation. For the next 40 years the state won big as inflation undershot and the linkers cost the government a lot less than the fixed coupon gilts.

The Americans, knowing it was a scam, did not even issue their Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) until 1991 and today they form only 8% of US debt. Now the jig is up for the UK; it is locked into paying more and more. From the government's point of view, it is not all bad: a good dose of inflation is the perfect remedy for the highest real debt since the Second World War. Once again, the public pays.

How fares its counterparty, the mighty dollar? Here an extraordinary paradox has arisen which makes the dollar feel like a one-way bet. Most investors are still catching up with the US as the biggest oil producer. We know this as when inflation kicked off, there was much debate as to what was the store of value: bitcoin or gold? The answer was neither; both went down. The store of value remains the dollar, as new petro-dollar. This is counterintuitive as past inflations were dollar bearish.

Today the dollar does well in every eventuality: when a crisis hits and people take ‘risk-off '; when oil goes up or there is a deglobalisation scare, and when the Federal Reserve threatens to tighten rates. Only a slumping US economy could spoil this narrative. With this in mind, we must challenge the exchange rate limits that have held since the Plaza Accord.

No longer does a spike in the oil price lead to sterling above $2.05 as the UK no longer has a petro-pound. With a higher inflation rate than the US baked into the UK economy, that differential is about to break the bounds of cable and we could see the dollar trading above PPP for a long time.

Richard de Lisle is founder of De Lisle Partners