What actions are investors taking as a recession looms?

Consequently, the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee voted recently to increase the base interest level from 1.25 to 1.75 in the most significant percentage point increase for 27 years.

Despite central bank action, it looks as if the UK's economy is set to enter into a 15-month-long recession, with the decline of GDP set to supersede 2% later this year, according to recent revisions to economic forecasts. As such, many investors will be reconsidering their investment strategies and attempting to shed as much risk as possible.

What actions are they taking?

To start with, it is important to reference the current political climate within the UK. As Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak battled it out to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister, economic and monetary policy was an unsurprisingly important differentiator between the two candidates.

Before Truss's victory was announced on 5 September, 36% of investors said Sunak was their favoured candidate due to his pledge to maintain the current Bank of England mandate, according to recent research conducted on behalf of HYCM. For 31% of investors, Truss's ambitions to change the central bank's mandate seemed to be more desirable, while 31% do not hold a preference at all.

Despite some support for both contenders during the campaign, 62% of investors said they believed that was recession is coming, regardless of the result. As such, 56% of respondents admitted that they were ‘risk-averse' when it came to their investment strategies. In a situation such as this, one would expect investors to avoid speculative asset classes and investments that require significant liquidity. Therefore, a pivot to safe-haven assets and real estate will be a popular option.

For instance, 33% of respondents indicated that they planned to cut their holdings of cryptocurrencies, indicating a decline in their popularity since Q1, where this figure was merely 11%. Nevertheless, this was to be expected given recent market crashes and the incredibly uncertain nature of the crypto markets. It shows that cryptocurrency, which was once seen to be a good substitute for gold as a hedge against inflation, may not offer investors the safety they need during a recession.

Similarly, 44% more investors than at the beginning of the year intend to reduce their investments in luxury assets such as classic cars. After all, selling off these types of assets during the cost-of-living crisis could undoubtedly assist in fulfilling more pressing financial obligations. In addition, investors are staying away from private equity firms in an effort to reduce their risk; 35% of investors said they would reduce their shareholdings, a significant rise from Q1's figure of 11%.

While decreased consumer spending may have a detrimental effect on the profitability of many companies, over one in five (19%), investors are hoping to increase their investments in stocks and shares in the next year, making them the most popular asset among investors at the moment. This represents a 5% increase from Q1 and shows how many investors might be looking to "buy the dip" and profit from the markets' recovery in the future.

Without question, safe-haven investments remain appealing to investors during times of recession. These investments, like real estate and precious metals, are frequently used as a hedge during moments of downturn due to their proficiency for low volatility and reliable returns. Consequently, due to the ability of gold and other precious metals to hold their value or increase in value, 12% of investors want to switch their holdings to them in the upcoming year, while 14% of investors expect to increase their real estate holdings.

Looking forward

Even though it is difficult to foresee exactly how the coming months may unfold, forecasts of an impending recession will obviously concern investors. Although there are still some opportunities in the current economic climate, investors must remember that lowering risk will be essential in the next year. Therefore, investors should formulate a plan that is best suited to their unique portfolio characteristics in order to be ready for further downturn.

Giles Coghlan is chief analyst at HYCM