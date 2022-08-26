Upcoming elections and possible impact on markets

The mid-term elections in the US will determine whether the Democrats continue to hold power in both houses of Congress. Unified government has allowed the Biden administration to pass important legislation - including the recent climate-focused Inflation Reduction Act - in spite of Republican opposition.

The rally in stocks benefiting from the clean energy provisions in the Act demonstrates just how important legislative action can be in influencing markets. A Republican victory in either house would stall further legislative change until at least after the presidential elections in November 2024.

The most important US-related question facing investors is whether the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing, or whether a recession - and renewed market rout - will be required to bring inflation under control. While the mid-terms will not be decisive in determining the outcome, divided government would keep fiscal policy on the side-lines and leave all the burden of adjustment to the Fed.

Divided government often pushes presidents to focus more on international policy, where congress is less of a constraint.

Until more recently, this was generally a good thing - focusing attention on reducing global barriers to trade in goods, services and capital. Given the fracturing relationship between the US and China and challenges caused by the war in Ukraine, more focus on foreign policy could lead to increasing uncertainty for investors, weighing on securities that are dependent on the smooth operation of global trade and financial markets.

China's challenges

This all coincides with the twentieth National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, where Xi Jinping is likely to be re-elected as General Secretary. Presumably this would mean a continuation of the policy pivot Xi has overseen to render China less dependent on Western markets and focus more on social and environmental goals.

If elected, Xi will have to confront mounting domestic and international challenges. The country's zero-Covid policy has constrained economic growth at a time when the rest of the world has adopted a more relaxed stance towards the pandemic.

The extent to which China eases restrictions will heavily influence any rebound from current economic weakness and the scope for Chinese equity markets to make further gains. Housing and construction activity are currently in their greatest slump in decades as policymakers have tightened regulations, developers have been working off debt overhangs and households' confidence in the market has weakened. The property sector is too large for imbalances to unwind without collateral damage to the economy and markets.

Xi has tried to avoid being dragged into the West's fight with Russia as its economic interests are dependent on cordial relations with both.

This could become a harder balance to maintain depending on how the war in Ukraine evolves. Meanwhile, the perception that the US is becoming less committed to its long-standing One China policy has left tensions in the South China Sea at their most heightened state in decades.

European recession

Turning to Europe, the collapse of the Draghi-led coalition government in Italy came at an inopportune time. Italian sovereign bond spreads have on net widened significantly since the Central Bank first signalled it would begin tightening monetary policy in the face of surging inflation.

Italy is also highly exposed to shocks from the war in Ukraine because of its dependence on natural gas imports. While the ECB's proposed Transmission Protection Instrument is designed to prevent undue spread widening in European bond markets, its implementation would be conditional on country's maintaining a disciplined fiscal stance.

Plus, Draghi was the only politician with the credibility to lead the country through much needed structural reforms. Leading the polls is a coalition of centre-right parties with mixed views on how to confront the country's economic and fiscal challenges.

With Europe and Italy likely to fall into recession in 2023, the Italian election and the policies pursued by government, will influence whether that recession is also associated with extreme financial stress in bond and equity markets.

Finally, the campaign to replace Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister is approaching its denouement. At the time of writing, Liz Truss appears to be leading the polls of Conservative Party members. Truss is known for wanting to maintain a hard stance in negotiations over the Northern Ireland protocol, as well as favouring tax cuts as a way to confront the UK's cost of living crisis.

A loosening of fiscal policy at a time when inflation is over 10% and the economy is operating beyond its capacity is only likely to make Britain's imbalances worse.

This in turn would force the Bank of England to tighten monetary policy even faster - increasing the size of the economic slump that looks likely. As is the case with every recession, corporate earnings and equity markets would decline - especially those securities most exposed to the domestic economy.

Looking ahead, neither of the two candidates for PM are offering much in the way of structural reform proposals to confront the dire productivity performance of the past decade.

Until the UK's supply side weaknesses are addressed, potential growth will remain anaemic, sustainable real interest rates very low, and foreign investors will be reluctant to hold overweight positions in the currency.

Jeremy Lawson is chief economist at abrdn