Data from the World Bank shows that the fashion industry is responsible for about 10% of annual global carbon emissions - more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. Beyond CO2, consumers and investors are also dissecting the sector's fast pace of production, labour practices, pollution and biodiversity impact.

To achieve a more sustainable world, the industry must become more sustainable. However, it is imperative that the industry examines what it means to be ‘sustainable'.

Sustainable fashion definition

To define sustainable fashion, investors must look at every stage in the supply chain from the design of a garment to the end of its life.

The financially material factors of these stages must then be assessed based on the impact on natural capital such as water usage, carbon emissions and fair labour practices. Currently, companies typically miss the mark in addressing core environmental issues directly, mainly due to the industry's reliance on overproduction for growth.

Today, we do not call any apparel company "sustainable" based by our definition. However, companies are trying to reach this stage of sustainability through several methods. Notably, a small number of industry leaders are making progress and leading the way forward.

High ESG risk fashion industry continues to threaten investor capital



Sustainability efforts across fashion companies

Calvert's research has identified recycling as the first step many companies use to try to be sustainable.

Many recycling programmes disclose the percentage or amount of clothing that gets recycled, goes to landfills, gets sold or shipped to other countries. This positive development demonstrates an initial level of commitment to sustainability is often seen as a "quick win". However, larger brands produce such a high volume of apparel that recycling does not have significant impact.

Overproduction is another issue not being addressed. Some of the worst actors introduce thousands of new products per day because the more they produce, the more they will likely sell, which leads to higher revenue. The acceleration of consumerism in the West alongside the growth of the Chinese middle class has exacerbated this problem.

There has been limited response to this trend and we have only seen a few apparel companies vocalise concerns about consumerism and the effect on our environment. This is akin to the stakeholder capitalism that we have seen in other industries. Companies exist within a complex, global economic system that is influenced - explicitly and implicitly - by ESG factors.

Interest amongst consumers

The level of interest in sustainability from consumers is mixed. The typical consumer is not uniform in their purchasing behaviour, they may be buying from both a fast-fashion company and a more circularity-minded one or from a re-sale platform/store.

Furthermore, sustainable fashion is still grappling with high price points which may price out some consumers. Likewise, interest depends on the market. Western Millennials and Gen-Z consumers are increasingly wearing second-hand clothes. Conversely, in other markets there may be a stigma about wearing old or second-hand clothes.

'Boohoo's risks are already priced in': Fashion on the wrong side of ESG

Future sustainable fashion innovations

Given the technological advancements of the last decade, we believe some exciting innovations are forthcoming. Digital traceability holds the potential to increase transparency in the supply chain and the emergence of blockchain points towards widespread and traceable supplier disclosure. This technology could also enable brands to trace their supply chains from raw material to finished goods and monitor suppliers for compliance. Companies can therefore strategically target potential risks in their supply chains.

Other firms are creating unique digital passports that are tied to a specific garment. This may take the form of a QR code or RFID that presents to both consumers and companies where something was manufactured, what the materials are, how many times it has been owned by someone and end-of-life information such as the most effective recycling practice.

We are in the early innings; this digital infrastructure will take an incredible amount of investment and time.

Another exciting prospect is the use of 3D printing.

Digital printing would enable designers to take their ideas from concept to garment in a much faster time frame and open new avenues of creativity. The global digital textile printing market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 19.1% from 2020 to 2027, making this trend an important factor to watch.

Utilising technology can positively encourage more or less production, but it can also eliminate the use of chemicals, increase efficiency, reduce waste and encourage the use of alternative materials.

Truly sustainable fashion is not yet a reality, but many innovations make this increasingly likely and imperative. Defining what sustainable fashion means and establishing a way to address consumer demands in a realistic and price-sensitive way are the first steps to creating a broad sustainable fashion standard.

Hellen Mbugua is director of research at Calvert Research and Management and Kara Huang is an analyst