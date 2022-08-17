Past recessions are not a guide to the future

The Bank of England says it now expects UK GDP to fall for five consecutive quarters yet still chose to choke off economic activity by making borrowing more expensive.

Traditionally, central banks cut interest rates when they foresee gloom. That they opted instead to raise them in the face of such a bleak outlook indicates the importance they attach to putting a lid on any feedback loop between wages and prices (where each drives the other higher and higher).

Capital Economics expects the Bank of England will need to keep increasing the rate until it reaches 3% to achieve the effective dose. Much is uncertain, but it is plausible that, once this level is reached, rates will then be reduced swiftly and the ‘normality' of recent years will be restored.

We are not in Kansas anymore

While undoubtedly many people in the UK will suffer financial hardship in the face of astonishing energy bills and an uptick in mortgage repayments, we should remember that globally diversified portfolios still largely dance to the tune of the US economy.

The Fed recently increased interest rates by 0.75% - to a range of 2.25-2.5%. Its alacrity in taking a more hawkish stance to tame inflation helps explain the dominance of the dollar so far this year.

However, strange things are afoot. Ostensibly the US is in a slump, having suffered two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction and surveys show consumer confidence has been dented by the cost of filling up at the pump.

Yet unemployment is still at record lows, and private sector employment is now above pre-pandemic levels. Business activity is, for the most part, humming. What kind of recession is this?

A crucial part of the answer lies in the US jobs market. With the employment participation rate still about 1-1.5% below pre-pandemic levels, the US economy faces a situation of too much demand for labour and not enough supply.

The number of job vacancies being advertised stands at an extraordinarily high level. Hiring took a nosedive as Covid-19 hit but then rebounded with great force once restrictions were lifted. President Biden's fiscal stimulus added a perhaps not entirely necessary turbo charge.

It is different every time

Of course, only time will tell who is right. The Fed is correct in its rejection of history as a guide to the future.

Arguments that ‘it has never happened before, so it never will' are weak. Unfortunately, the investments industry is replete with them, despite that familiar performance warning from regulators.

After all, empirical data did not permit a year starting with a ‘20' until it happened. What we need instead, as the British physicist David Deutsch has written so compellingly, are specific, hard-to-vary explanations that agree with the evidence of what has happened historically but can also reach beyond experience.

Investment conclusion

The path of interest rates - and hence the outcome of the war on inflation - is still the predominant force driving asset prices.

Arguably, share prices have already factored in the potential for economic malaise to dent corporate earnings. The downward lurches of stocks like Walmart and Target, which both shed almost a quarter of their market value within hours of releasing dour company results, could almost be seen as a sped-up slow-down - market analysts collectively scribbling out ‘normal' in their calculations and pencilling in ‘recession'.

Consequently, we are left in hock to central banks once more. And bizarrely, therefore, bad news becomes good news - if business activity appears to dim or job offers are rescinded, inflation expectations fade and the path of interest rates becomes a little less steep. Both stocks and bonds appreciate (the irony).

Still, in spite of it all, the case for long-term investment - which has nothing to do with near-term prospects ­- remains as strong as ever. Whether the recent rebound in share prices marks a turning point, or we suffer another leg down, it is still unwise to time the markets, and they will likely be out of sight in ten years.

William Morris CFA is head of investments at Weatherbys Private Bank