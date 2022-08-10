Avoid the watermelons: Time to think differently about ESG

Investors have always needed to balance capital growth with income objectives, have always had varying risk appetites, and to a greater or lesser extent have always wanted to align some, if not all, of their portfolio with their values. While the investment industry has been at great pains to address the first two, the third remains elusive and subject of much criticism from those who demand greater action towards sustainability as well as those who feel all this is too ‘woke' and boards should be left to the job of running companies unhindered by non-financial targets.

All the criticism I have read over the past few years on ESG just speaks to what is wrong with solutions or proposals, and very little of it talks about the actual needs that investors have. While we do not live in a perfect world it is still helpful to imagine what this idealised solution would look like and how it would function if we are ever to move the debate forward.

The first challenge is that products are either labelled ‘ESG' or ‘sustainable' or not, and while the composition of an investment product (i.e. the portfolio companies) are assessed for the level they adhere to a standard of ESG (set by the ratings company, and not by the investor), the calibre of ESG integration into the stock-picking process is simply overlooked. An ideal ESG ratings system would assess not just the composition of the fund but of the stock-picking process itself.

Watermelons and apples

What investors want to be sure about is that as the allocation of a fund changes over time, the companies that come and go do so based on their alignment to the stated goals of the product. This is how investors avoid ‘watermelons' - funds which appear ‘green' on the surface - but once that shallow surface has been scratched, the ‘red' appears that gives cause for concern.

The second goal investors have is to ensure that ESG risks within portfolio companies have been adequately assessed by looking at the level by which the company is not just following through on what it says it's working on, but also that the company in question understands sufficiently its stakeholder concerns.

Only a stakeholder-centric approach to ESG can protect investors against portfolio company ‘watermelons'. While the push to standardisation and a common taxonomy is so crucial in order for us to be able to compare apples with apples, such as what a net-zero target actually means; when scoped too broadly - comparing two organisations by the same metrics simply does not make the same sense for ESG that it does for financial analysis.

For example, while it is sensible to calculate return on capital employed in the same manner between an airline operator and a chocolate milk company, and certainly between the same chocolate milk company and their closest competitor; it makes very little sense to do so when thinking about ESG risks as each has a unique set of stakeholders. This is how firms like BP, Boohoo, and Brewdog have each been caught out. They have each managed a set of risks devised typically by white, middle-class, and often over-privileged stakeholders at the expense of those who are affected by shortcomings in the companies' operations. When those news stories broke, so did the share price.

Unique values

Finally, the whole output of ESG ratings needs to be inverted before they can truly serve investor interests. The best the industry can do today is offer labels on particular funds with a rating on how well a fund matches up against a particular set of values. Sadly, most of those values communicated are too vague to be useful - 'The ESG fund of US stocks' or the 'Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund' etc.

We need to recognise that ESG is really just a euphemism for ‘ethics' and what we each really need is a personalised ‘watermelon' detector to ensure we all see the world through our own lens and make investment decisions based on the unique set of values that makes each of us who we are. What you as an investor want is to be sure that to the extent you care about each issue, your investment portfolio is working for you in order to give you the investment returns you expect, while also working for people and planet.

Only once the ESG community can deliver on the above will we see an end not just to watermelons, but on criticism of ESG multiplying. Until then, the criticism is fair and proper - as all much of the ESG industry does is increase the cost of doing business by providing little back in return to either companies or investors. But the good news is, that by simply thinking about the problem differently - we can easily make this change.

Charles Radclyffe is founder and CEO of EthicsGrade