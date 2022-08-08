Ritu Vohora: Bear market rally or a bullish inflection?

However, with markets still facing a plethora of headwinds, is this just a bear market rally or could it turn into something more sustainable?

We are transitioning to regime that looks very different from the past decade. Moving from a period of minimum rates, unprecedented liquidity, benign disinflation, low volatility, having a Fed put, peak globalisation and valuation largesse to one of rates normalisation, liquidity withdrawal, higher trend inflation, elevated volatility, a Fed put that is deeply out-of-the-money, trend to de-globalisation and valuation recession.

Indeed, bonds and stocks have plummeted together over the past six months repricing to rising yields, leading to unprecedented wealth destruction. While we may have seen a peak in yields, which could bode well for bonds, equities may have further pain.

Maximum bearishness

Bank of America's latest Global Fund Manager Survey highlighted investor pessimism is at dire levels, with equity allocations at the lowest levels since the Global Financial Crisis, and cash holdings at a 21-year high. Furthermore, expectations for growth and profits are at all-time low.

Are markets being driven by sentiment? They have largely tracked the economy's deterioration rather than outrunning it. In recent weeks, activity momentum (PMIs) has been surprising to the downside and US initial jobless claims are seeing a steady rise, now at an eight-month high. In fact, many tech and financial companies have flagged hiring slowdowns or outright job cuts in recent earnings updates. While markets have priced in a lot of bad news and discounted a mild recession, they have not priced in a deeper slump. What has been interesting of late, however, is bad news has been good news - weaker data has seen markets rally, with hopes of a less hawkish Fed.

While a lot of the heavy lifting has been done, and markets have taken a breath with negative surprises in economic data, they still have to contend with what comes from latest earnings season. Volatility and risk remain to the downside.

So are we now bearish enough, that we should be bullish? While it is extremely difficult to predict the bottom of a bear market with any kind of precision, there are a few reasons why we might not be there yet. With inflation continuing to be the Fed's priority, it is unlikely to come to the markets rescue. Furthermore, while stocks have repriced to higher rates and valuations have moved lower, they are still at average levels. There could be more downside to come especially in areas where multiples are still elevated, and an earnings decline has not been factored in. Earnings estimates look too optimistic given margin pressures and recession risks. A strong dollar is also not good for risk assets and acts as a drag on foreign corporate profits. A further tail risk could be liquidity and a collapse in credit markets. If we find ourselves in a deep recession that's when bankruptcies happen.

Reasons to be cautiously optimistic

It is not all bad news. Economic growth is slowing, but from a high level. Consumer and corporate balance sheets are strong, and leverage is low, with healthy credit trends. Visa's recent numbers highlight consumer spending is still resilient. From an inflation standpoint, we may have reached a peak as the Fed is beginning to impact demand and Covid-related supply constraints, while stressed, are slowly abating.

Our Asset Allocation Committee recently analysed 17 major drawdowns over the past 90 years and the study suggested that investors who added risk during a sell-off and miss-timed the bottom (either being three months too early or late) could still make significant gains a year later. However, there were five periods in the 1970s, 80,90s that also had high inflation and rising rates - in those cases, investors need to be careful not to buy stocks too early.

When might we see an inflection?

There is no crystal ball to foresee a bottom or how low stocks can fall. Falling inflation is key to an inflection in equities and a dovish pivot by the Fed. The Fed's 75bp hike in July was expected and Powell's comments stressed commitment to price stability while striking a more dovish tone that the next move will be data dependent. Some hope that the Fed pivot is near "it will likely be appropriate to slow increases at some point". September's meeting will be an important one to watch.

So far equities have largely de-rated on rising rates, the next shoe to drop could be earnings. During the past four recessions EPS fell by 20-40%, we are currently at peak earnings and are yet to see significant earnings downgrades. The Q2 earnings season could help separate the wheat from the chaff. We have had mixed results with a profit warning from Walmart citing inflation dragging on consumer spending, while some big tech earnings have been better than feared including Microsoft and Alphabet. Coca-Cola also topped expectations highlighting the importance of pricing power.

Investment implications

This feels more like a bear market rally and equity volatility is likely to persist. For investors it is important to stay well-diversified and avoid outsized bets. Be patient in adding new capital, but the time to buy equities will come, hopefully soon. At times like this, the market is at its most inefficient, and this is when long-term, fundamental alpha can add the most value - a focus on cashflows, strong balance sheets, pricing power and valuations matter more than ever. For those looking to add some risk in the meanwhile, high yield offers attractive yield and spreads and arguably you get paid to wait.

Ritu Vohora is investment specialist, capital markets, at T. Rowe Price