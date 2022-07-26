Young fundpicker: The ESG dilemma

At the time, Shell - which was busily drilling away in the Arctic - was the largest weight in this fund's ethical benchmark - it is fair to say I was disappointed. Surely these were not the sort of holdings in which an investor in this type of fund would want to invest? I moved on and largely ignored these funds for the next few years.

Fast forward to today and ethical and sustainable investing has become much more serious. Every fund group has been falling over themselves to launch new products, and many have sold well. The industry has come a long way, particularly in terms of engagement with companies.

But despite the progress, there remain serious questions which have been left unaddressed in the industry's ESG gold rush.

First, is ESG investing about delivering superior returns or about helping the world? Most of the fund industry's response is, perhaps predictably, that you can have both. The pitch goes something like this: 'A sustainable business is a good business, by accounting for ESG factors we can avoid potential pitfalls and ultimately deliver a better return.'

That sounds good, but here is the issue: is a sustainable business necessarily making excess returns which are good for society? Half the ESG fund managers I meet say the same thing: 'We like businesses with a competitive advantage, strong defensible moats and pricing power.' So you like investing in monopolies? As any economist knows, monopolies are great for investors but not necessarily for society.

This leads to the inherent conflict in ESG, between ‘S' - how the business benefits wider society - and ‘G' - which is generally thought of as respecting minority shareholders and maximising the returns for shareholders in general.

An example of a monopoly is the Windows operating system. This is a great business. When we buy a new PC, most of us need a copy of Windows. The current cost is £110.48. But what is the gross margin? And is this good for society? You could actually cut the price of Windows by 50% and it would still be extremely profitable, and this would arguably be a great improvement for society. But would it be good governance?

Impact monitoring

The next big issue with ESG investing is monitoring its impact.

On the one hand, there are funds which have the likes of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals in their portfolio - goals that are independently measured and monitored - so in a roundabout way we can see the progress being made. Some asset managers are also putting their own impact reporting in place. But there is no standardised measurement and therefore impact here can be less obvious. It could be several decades before we see evidence of how it has helped.

It has also been suggested that the ESG movement is one of the factors which has led to the underinvestment in the oil and gas industry in recent years, and the subsequent supply problems the industry is now having. Ironically, the capital discipline which has been imposed across the industry, partly because of ESG pressure, has resulted in many of these businesses making stellar returns. The war in Ukraine has obviously been a factor as well, but oil prices had already risen significantly before the war started.

Across Europe, coal power stations are being fired up again, as nations desperately seek energy independence, but renewables are not yet sufficient to fill the demand/supply gap. This situation simply highlights the potential for unforeseen negative consequences.

So, what is the answer? I want to be clear that ESG factors should not be dismissed under any circumstances. We face a climate crisis and societies are more fragile than ever.

But the world needs the huge amount of ESG capital to be used effectively and ESG conscious investors have a right to have their money allocated properly. Capitalism also has a responsibility to improve all three of these factors.

Perhaps the focus should also be on investing in innovation. Instead of investing in the large monopolies making excessive returns, focus on those which are trying to challenge the status quo. This strategy requires patience, but you would be getting an aligned approach to all three factors: E, S and G.

To be fair many ESG funds are now doing exactly this and investing in innovation. LF Montanaro Better World and Artemis Positive Future are two prominent examples which come to mind.

James Yardley, is senior research analyst, Chelsea Financial Services