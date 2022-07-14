SIF 2022: Sir Trevor McDonald's key ESG takeaways

SIF keynote speaker Sir Trevor McDonald shares his key takeaways from his presentation at last week's conference.
He stressed how important it is to attend conferences such as SIF. "It is so important to listen to the experts," he said. "One of the great things about life today is there is so much written by people who have studied economics for a long time. And the best thing is to follow what they say."
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes