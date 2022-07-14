SIF 2022: Sir Trevor McDonald's key ESG takeaways

SIF video

clock • 1 min read
Sir Trevor McDonald was the keynote speaker on day one of the festival.
Image:

SIF keynote speaker Sir Trevor McDonald shares his key takeaways from his presentation at last week's conference. 

He stressed how important it is to attend conferences such as SIF. "It is so important to listen to the experts," he said. "One of the great things about life today is there is so much written by people who have studied economics for a long time. And the best thing is to follow what they say."

