IA calls for greater stewardship are pointless without digitisation

Released jointly by the UK's Investment Association (IA) and Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA), the report provides recommendations such as the establishment of a governing charter to "set out mutual expectations on the promotion of long-term sustainable value."

The study comes less than a month after Asoka Woehrmann, the chief executive of Deutsche Bank's fund's arm DWS, resigned in the wake of allegations that the company, which manages 928 billion euros ($994 billion) in assets, misled investors about its "green" investments. As the industry continues to wade through the stark findings in the report, how can wealth managers, on behalf of end investors, quickly find a more efficient way of carrying out due diligence, archiving and auditing of sustainable investments?

The onus has weighed heavily on the wealth manager or institutional investor to ask numerous questions to avoid a DWS style blow up. Understandably, this has led to investors asking more and more probing questions of their asset managers to ensure they manage risk correctly and distribute the right financial products. Investors are clearly worried about asking the right question, but when they get the question answered back, they need to be able to analyse and judge the response. This is the only way to ensure they keep on top of a continuous wave of asset managers' updates on managing their stewardship commitments. Given the findings of the IA report and in the wake of DWS, asset managers need to find answers to these questions quickly.

Since asset managers have more responsibility to tell their investors precisely what is happening, more and more are looking to digitise how they report and share information. It may well be that a fund manager has all the right intentions to sign up and commit to net zero, but staying on top of the commitment is demanding, and reporting any changes to the process needs to be timely and accurate. Gone are the days when reporting on this manually and in an ad-hoc way can work for investors in funds. The big challenge these days is that there are so many ESG products to invest in; it is really about understanding where you should invest - what is most appropriate. However, suppose crucial information showing any perceived risk around a sustainable investment is updated in real-time, digitised and comparable across asset managers. In that case, this could help the institutional and wealth managers and their investors better understand which investment funds are suitable for their needs.

The IA report will not completely eradicate the next DWS event. Still, there is a middle ground between the significant blow-ups and those fund managers genuinely committed to sustainable investment. There will always be certain fund managers trying to create a fund incorporating ESG into their investment objectives to masquerade over their fossil fuel-friendly funds. Ultimately, only so many questions can be asked, and people can always fudge them. But unless the information is digitised, transparent, tracked and audited, the industry will not be able to decipher the difference between those stewards of clients' assets and those just trying to make a fast buck, causing reputational damage.

Rob Sanders is co-founder of Door and ex-Aberdeen Asset Management