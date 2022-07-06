2008-2022: The end of an era, and the beginning of another

Global stocks are now 22% below their December highs and global investment-grade bonds are 19.6%. Volatility is significant and consistent with times of crisis. As a result, global portfolios are experiencing their worst year in at least two decades.

Until one year ago, inflation had been absent for two decades. Then, in 2021 it unexpectedly rose. This was seen as mostly the result of Covid-19 lockdowns ending abruptly and disrupting supply chains. Leading it to be dismissed as transitory. A few months of high inflation could not, in theory, change the mindset of consumers who had forgotten all about it since the turn of the millennium.

However, inflation persisted. The longer it did, the more the US Federal Reserve, the world's de facto central bank, became aggressive on interest rates. Around the turn of the year the Fed's chair, Jerome Powell, signalled a shocking turn of policy. The Fed would prioritise inflation fighting over supporting growth and risk assets.

In practice this meant that the central bank was ready to let markets sustain significant losses and the economy to materially slow down. The idea was to prevent lingering supply-side inflation from becoming a self-feeding vicious cycle of wage growth leading to demand inflation. Even then, around January, central banks felt that inflation could be controlled and that any economic slowdown would be short-lived.



The war in Ukraine upended those calculations, driving prices for raw materials significantly higher. Instead of slowing, inflation accelerated, forcing central banks to increase interest rates and begin reducing the vast supply of money that has lifted risk assets since 2008. As a result, markets are now pricing in much faster interest rates, a sharp reduction of monetary supply and significantly slower growth.



The US Federal Reserve's meeting on 16 June marked the end of an era. The US central bank, the bedrock of the global financial system, made it clear that fighting inflation, even at the face of significant obstacles, would become its priority.

A cycle of unfettered money-printing at the first sign of volatility that started in September 2008, ended.

A new world

In six short months, the Fed went from an aggressive money-printing regime to an aggressive tightening regime. Not only will it hike interest rates for consumers and businesses in a bid to prevent inflation from taking hold, but it will sharply reduce its asset purchases therefore removing liquidity from the market.



As the Fed clearly suggested the goal of lowering inflation will have priority over anything else, we are now moving away from a 40-year paradigm of the US central bank underwriting growth for global risk assets, stocks and bonds.

The problem is that moving from ultra-accommodative to ultra-tight may not be a seamless operation. Changing from the role of an over-protective parent to ‘you are on your own', in a very short space of time, often creates shock and volatility. Especially when two years ago, responding to the Covid-19 crisis, the Fed proceeded with a record-amount of money printing.

The shift leaves markets in need of a new paradigm. This is not easy. For the better part of two decades fund managers, long and short-term investors had learned to respond to Fed signalling in Pavlovian fashion. Algorithms Asset prices were nearly singularly determined by monetary accommodation. The paradigm was pervasive, and intently so. The idea was never to doubt the Fed's willingness to poor money into financial markets, and therefore entice investors to take risk. It was so forcibly enforced and for so long that investors were left with no other alternative other than to dub it ‘the only game in town'.

Most market participants still expect the return of the Fed Put, the Fed's monetary support when either asset prices have dropped significantly enough or when

But what happens when the game changes completely? Will players adapt fast enough? Will systems, built from the ground up assuming perpetually low rates change to meet with the times? Can long-standing money flows towards certain assets be reversed? Is such a major sea-change the point when man can outperform machine?

Once inflation is under control, which will probably not before the last quarter of 2022, the Fed could once again change its stance. However, once the market has learned that inflation may stage a comeback and that monetary accommodation is not a one-way street, it will be hard to regain its Pavlovian behaviour.

What this means for investors

Whatever the case, we find ourselves in a new world. It will take time to determine what sort of world this is. We expect a lot of trial-and-error from policy makers and asset managers alike.

Change in paradigm, however, does not mean a demolition of asset allocation principles. These have survived though many paradigm changes.

The basic assumption of capitalism and the reason to hold long-term portfolios is that the world may change, but ultimately capitalism manages to reinvent itself.

And with it, its basic building blocks, shares in company profits or credit from governments and corporations, will, in all probability, endure.

George Lagarias is chief economist at Mazars