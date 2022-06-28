Can better data help rebuild trust between investors and fund pickers?

Indeed, in most cases, it is a complex mix of quantitative and qualitative factors, brought together by professional instinct and finished with a dash of subjectivity.

All of which sounds great when the resulting investment pans out nicely. Fund selection is as much an art as it is a science, and this adds to the allure of ‘star' selectors at the top of their game.

However, as we have seen in recent years, high-profile scandals leaving investors with a lighter wallet and a bitter taste not only result in personal falls from grace, but a broader, more systemic erosion of trust in the asset management industry.

Couple this with the ongoing debate over ‘active versus passive' and whether, in the world of asset allocation, you get what you pay for, and suddenly the need to rebuild bridges between pickers and investors feels all the more acute.

Technology can play a crucial role in supporting that mission. In particular, advanced data analytics systems can transform the investment research process, ultimately generating greater transparency, stronger governance and renewed investor confidence.

Making the art of selection more tangible

Part of the problem with inspiring trust in financial services is that the products in question - and, in turn, the work that goes into them - are essentially intangible.

In fund selection especially, hundreds of hours of invaluable work are often invisible to the end client. And whether it is a fund of funds constructing a portfolio or a platform creating a shortlist of funds, each selection is usually informed by a myriad of factors, some more easily definable than others.

For example, great lengths of quant analysis will often be backed by a human, behavioural element based on face-to-face meetings and personal experience - all designed to explore a manager's style, mindset and investment philosophy, among other relatively abstract factors.

Traditionally, this more qualitative aspect of investment research has been hard (if not impossible) to capture. But today, the technology exists to solidify these findings as tangible data points, and to create a total and intuitive record of the entire decision process.

Demonstrating value through greater transparency

Collecting those points within a permanent, centralised and easily accessible digital record not only makes the research process more efficient, it also allows the research to be distributed much more widely.

While the research team itself might only account for 5% of a company's headcount, with the right tool, their findings can be shared throughout the business, from the board down to individual consultants and advisers. It can then be factored into day-to-day decision-making, whether that's reviewing a manager's performance or constructing a model portfolio.

Likewise, having an up-to-date record of all data in one place allows those insights to be shared with end clients, thereby enabling a deeper understanding of the context behind any shortlist, allocation or recommendation.

In other words, investors get to see exactly when and why a decision was made, which could prove essential to (re)establishing trust. It allows you to show that a selection was made in good faith and on a firm bed of knowledge - and should engender a level of confidence beyond the realms of performance alone.

Research has always been an expensive process and accounts for a significant proportion of the costs passed onto investors. By revealing to clients the mechanics of the process, with tangible data points for every step along the path to selection, you can demonstrate that it is value added, not just an unnecessary expense.

Supporting stronger governance

However strong the manager selection process, nothing damages trust like a scandal, and the investment world has seen a few too many in recent years.

Nevertheless, in the event of investment decisions being questioned, better data could be essential for effectively responding to regulatory scrutiny and avoiding the worst of the potential fallout.

The regulator will never say that you should not have invested in a certain fund. Instead, they will ask: why were you invested in that particular fund? Which factors did you take into account and how were you reviewing them on a regular basis? Which meetings did that manager come up in? And how many times have they taken you to lunch?

With a clear and comprehensive audit trail that can be accessed efficiently at any time, answering those questions should be easier than ever. Having more and higher-quality data at your fingertips allows you to showcase all of your decisions, email trails and meeting minutes - not only avoiding the administrative burden of old-fashioned paper trails, but also reducing the risk of human error.

Adam Jones is managing director of Ada Fintech and CTO at Redington