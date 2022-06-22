Expecting the unexpected during a turbulent AGM season

Shareholders, particularly retail investors, are more engaged than ever and want to have their voices heard, their votes counted and enter meaningful debates at the most important shareholder event of the year. We have already seen that attendance and engagement is higher than last year, with investors asking more questions than ever and engaging in healthy debate.

However, if this season has taught us anything it's expect the unexpected. When disruption does happen, businesses need to be able to deal with it effectively. The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has been working behind the scenes to find ways to help tackle unruly behaviour at AGMs but right now businesses need practical advice to manage this behaviour for the remaining season and beyond.

Separating engagement from unruly behaviour

There is a fundamental difference between an unruly investor disrupting an AGM with inappropriate behaviour and an engaged shareholder who wants to hold a business to account on its sustainability, diversity or executive pay policies. Thanks to headlines and recent events at AGMs, some businesses are understandably fearful about disruption. Yet businesses cannot lose sight of providing shareholders with a voice and must be open to providing a platform for debate and tackling the tough questions.

Providing shareholders with a platform does not mean abuse should be tolerated. To prevent, or at least deter extreme cases like the Aviva example, businesses should consider issuing a code of conduct ahead of their AGMs - perhaps as part of the Notice of Meeting - to clarify that sexist comments, swearing, racism or inappropriate behaviour will not be tolerated, and members will be removed.

What matters most this season is that businesses are providing engaged investors with access to the AGM a chance to share their opinions in a meaningful way.

Why preparing the chair is key to success

A successful AGM is highly dependent on an effective chair leading the discussion, and who is well prepared and objective. A lack of preparation leaves the chair open to unnecessary criticism and may lead to a disruptive, ineffective meeting and possible reputational damage for the company.

To begin with, make sure a rehearsal is scheduled a few days before the AGM. This is the ideal time to iron out any technical issues, go over the chair's script, and ensure that they are familiar with the procedure from start to finish.

If the meeting is being streamed virtually, the rehearsal is an excellent opportunity to test the chair's camera and audio equipment and make certain they are at ease on the platform. By ensuring all technical details are ironed out, the chair can focus on managing the meeting properly, especially in the unlikely event of disruption, rather than on fixing technical glitches.

When leading a meeting, the way the chair conducts themselves should echo the professionalism of the AGM. They must respectfully address disruptive shareholders and seek to strike a balance between sufficiently engaging with shareholders and meeting the business aims.

Shareholder engagement at the AGM is critical, and the chair must be comfortable with the Q&A session process. Q&A sessions have become such an important aspect of AGMs in recent years (partly driven by digitisation) that managing incoming questions, adding structure to the process and making sure the meeting serves its purpose is now critical to enabling debate on topics such as ESG or diversity.

Preventing issues from overspilling

To meet the new demands of an engaged shareholder group and the questions they have all year round, companies must think beyond the AGM and continue to invest in IR events. Providing multiple touch points throughout the year ensures investor relationships are not left to fester, only to overspill at critical meetings like the AGM. Inviting directors to make regular contact with investor strongholds can also enhance voting outcomes, thanks to a better perception of transparency and a sense of personal connection with board members.

Delivering a joined-up programme of events is crucial to improving communication lines between board members and investors and quelling problems before they spiral. Synchronising the work of corporate secretary and investor relations teams is also key to strengthening the bonds between investors that should result in positive, tangible outcomes for businesses.

While I do not doubt disruption will continue to make headlines this season it is important to remember the unruly are the few, not the many and, ultimately, effective communication is the best route to tackling disruptive meetings.

Whether communicating your ESG commitments, providing easy access to information about how to access the meeting, or simply offering multiple touchpoints for engagement throughout the year - engaging with shareholders and providing them with a voice is the key to a successful AGM.

Kerry Leighton-Bailey is director of shareholder engagement at Lumi