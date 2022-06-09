T. Rowe Price's Vohora: Separating globalisation and localisation

So, with what feels like an endless stream of negative news flow from all corners of the world so far in 2022, is there validity to the old adage 'sell in May and go away'?

Keep calm and stay invested

The 'sell in May' saying is based on the theory, if you could call it that, historical underperformance during the six-month period from May to October is best avoided by selling holdings and hoarding cash. While there may be some empirical truth that the period has been particularly volatile in some years, the key flaw to this as a strategy is that it relies on investment timing - buying low and selling at the right time (high) - an incredibly hard task to predict. After all, each year is different in terms of circumstances and influences on stocks. The current market environment certainly feels like no other.

ECB signals first interest rate hike in a decade

We believe the most efficient way to navigate volatile and uncertain market conditions is to understand your risk tolerance, stay active and invested and importantly, well diversified. Markets are inherently volatile. But volatility is not always risk. For investors with a long-term perspective, dislocations can provide opportunities to compound returns over time.

Globalisation is not dead, but more nuanced

Indeed, the recent World Economic Forum held in Davos focused on the key topics investors are grappling with today: the war in Ukraine, a potential new world order and sustainability issues. Deglobalisation was another key area gaining prominence for world leaders in the wake of 'dangers of global fragmentation' arising from the war, supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic and rampant inflation.

This confluence of complexities is testing international structures and making governments and companies take serious note of where their dependencies currently lie, raising concerns about a decoupling world. In fact, according to data provider Sentieo, talk about deglobalisation among companies on earnings calls and at conferences is at the highest level since at least 2005.

Companies around the world struggled to manufacture and deliver products during the pandemic and have seen their supply chains further impacted by the war in Ukraine. Thoughts have turned to the potential sacrifice of economic benefits such as cheaper and more efficient manufacturing, and instead focusing on regionalisation and onshoring/reshoring for the benefit of serving domestic needs. Protectionism and nationalism were already forces influencing the slowing pace of globalisation prior to the most recent crises.

While the extreme view may be that globalisation has ‘peaked' and will be unwound, the complexities and uncertainties that surround this topic lead us to believe that we need to separate deglobalisation from localisation and regional resiliency.

Companies onshoring to locate production closer to their customers for efficiency reasons is an economic positive. On the other hand, political barriers to trade such as tariffs, sanctions, a war impacting not only energy but food supply, are negatives for economic and environmental efficiency. If the productivity gains, tied to globalisation, many countries have achieved over the past three decades were reversed quickly, that could lead to further inflation, pushing up consumer prices and preempt a protracted global recession.

Global economies and financial markets are inextricably linked: the multitude of multi-decade trade networks, financial system integration and overall web of complexities built up from decades of globalisation are not easy to unwind.

The world is a very different place now than it was in the early 20th century, but the last time global trade entered a path of sustained multi-year decline was during WW1 and WW2. The global economy is perhaps facing its biggest test since then.

Implications for investors

The ramifications of the war in Ukraine and changes prompted from the pandemic could be disruptive over many years and across sectors. Managing through geopolitical risks is now at the forefront of investor minds and will be an important area to navigate.

It is important to note that not all sectors will be impacted equally. Areas such as critical technology could see continued decoupling, particularly as countries try to secure local production of components such as semiconductors. The US is already restricting technology to China, who has an ambition to become self-sufficient in chipmaking - but progress will be slow; its lack of appropriate infrastructure is hampering efforts.

Some luxury companies are also rethinking their strategy from reliance on global branding to focusing on local markets. In China for example, there is trend towards local pride with substitutions from global brands such as Nike to Li Ning or VW to Great Wall Motors.

While globalisation is not dead, its more nuanced - with a shift being fuelled by geopolitics and reducing economic dependencies. There is significant merit in global trade, but companies will be more cognisant of de-risking supply chains.

As companies adapt to the fast-changing landscape, we believe bottom-up fundamental analysis remains the key to identifying quality companies that are best placed to navigate a shifting global trade backdrop.

Ritu Vohora is an investment specialist, capital markets at T. Rowe Price