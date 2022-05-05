Creating a framework for sustainable investment in social housing

Financial markets can clearly see the potential in social housing providers as an asset class. This is particularly in light of new road maps and principles set out in the UK and internationally to encourage sustainable and social value-driven outcomes in businesses accessing finance.

However, as regulation around reporting and ‘greenwashing' tightens, it is no longer enough to rely on the acknowledgement that affordable housing feels socially valuable. Registered providers will have to prove their benefits against measurable KPIs.

Moves like publication of the government's ‘Greening Finance: A Roadmap to Sustainable Investing' paper published last year, or the International Capital Market Association's ‘Social Bond Principles' which were updated in June 2021, set out principles to govern investment in assets considered to bring social or environmental benefits. It has seen the market shift to requiring more and more disclosures from businesses to prove their performance as sustainable or socially valuable.

Often this is categorised under an ‘ESG' umbrella. Definitions of ESG can be flexible, and include social measurements such as gender pay gaps, apprenticeship schemes and benefits to the local community as well as sustainability targets like carbon emissions, energy efficiency or use of recycled materials. For registered providers, this can work in their favour - meaning they can pick and choose the metrics they are measured against and align them with their business objectives.

PwC: Green bonds to make up 50% of EU issuance by 2026

Going green

Registered providers have been early movers in establishing their social value credentials, but increasing regulation means they will need to do this with greater rigour. However, they now need to deliver a critical piece of work: a Sustainable Finance Framework (SFF). This is a covenant with investors which sets out targets and metrics to measure impact against over time.

Bigger social housing providers will be able to construct and implement metrics for SFFs more easily. Many already have dedicated roles or teams looking at measuring and improving practices against ESG criteria and are putting systems in place to report on them.

It is the small to medium size providers that are having a harder time getting this governance off the ground, lacking the resources and expertise. Because of this, we are increasingly seeing them sign up to off-the-shelf SFFs rather than tailoring them to their own operations.

Why is this a problem? It may appear more straightforward to adopt a standard framework for sustainability reporting, but such standardisation fails to acknowledge the importance of linking sustainability measurement to specific corporate goals. Businesses should select targets to be measured against and be sure to be realistic on what they can achieve.

It is also worth being aware that social housing is geared to long term financing, meaning that providers are taking out decades-long loans or bond agreements. Any SFF therefore needs to recognise the requirement for flexibility and improvement to sustainability outcomes over time. This is not a one-off agreement signed between fund managers and social housing providers. There will have to be dialogue and flexibility as context changes and we advance.

From a sustainability perspective, we'd expect new technology over the next few decades which will reduce reliance on fossil fuels and to improve carbon efficiency of housing stock. It's therefore a disadvantage to be too rigid in SFFs which don't leave room for these changes.

Loomis Sayles appoints head of ESG

Investor stewardship

For smaller and medium sized social housing providers which lack the in-house expertise, investors will have a critical role to play in helping them to succeed and meet their ESG goals. They can provide guidance on metrics and help ensure the SFF is aligned with corporate objectives, realistic and fit for purpose.

While regulation is tightening against greenwashing and ESG labelling, it is still far from a one size fits all model. Regulation of the sector should be considered as principles and outcomes based, not a tick box exercise.

Ultimately, all businesses are going to have to change the way they govern in order to fall in line. Investors have a central role to play in helping to unlock sustainable asset classes and making sure that they can remain green. This benefits everyone - investors can put their money into green bonds linked to social value, while social housing providers can access favourable terms and cheaper bonds which help them deliver housing in their communities. Win, win, win.

James Duncan is a partner and head of real estate finance at Winckworth Sherwood.