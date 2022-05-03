Young Fundpicker: ESG through the lens of the Ukrainian crisis

By way of example, it may seem straightforward to assert that investing in any armaments would not meet most ESG fund criteria. Yet many people are in support of UK aid contributing toward active military intervention in the Ukraine to support vulnerable civilian populations.

The lesson for our industry is surely that, rather than presenting ethical investing as a simple foolproof response to the world's problems, we must instead find innovative ways to offer individual investors the ability to make these moral judgements through clear and cost-effective products and services.

The goal of innovation within ESG must be to offer investors greater agency to express individual views, rather than shoehorn them into ready-built solutions that can prove ill-prepared for a world in real crisis.

The challenge for the ESG movement is played out most sharply in a number of key sectors as a result of the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. However, nowhere is it more obviously felt than in armaments.

Armaments

Following the Financial Crisis of 2008, many countries significantly reduced spending on defence to save on cuts in expenditure in other areas, as it was assumed that brutal ground wars were a phenomenon confined to the past. Since the war, there are many that are now changing tack.

Germany, which has historically been criticised for a lack of military spending, announced a €100bn defence outlay in the 2022 budget just a few days after Russian invasion of Ukraine. It is not alone; many other countries are making moves to shore up their borders. Lithuania's president has encouraged Sweden and Finland to join the NATO alliance to bolster security in the region.

Most ESG managers would agree we should support Ukraine but would not invest in the companies that enable it. Is it now a case of defensive versus aggressive weapons? ‘No harm', a term used for the construction of many ESG portfolios, may have changed to ‘no significant harm'. However, it would be naïve to believe that all military expenditure was solely for protectionary measures.

It is right to ask how we as an industry can offer these same individuals the agency to invest in these areas, while preserving other ESG goals in areas such as sustainability and governance.

Energy

Energy has been a long-standing issue within ESG decision-making.

This has been exacerbated in the Ukrainian crisis. Europe's heavy reliance on Russian oil and gas has both boosted the case for alternative energy and those oil companies which are able to diversify sources of energy for democratic nations, reducing the geo-political reliance on sanctioned regimes.

It was clearly apparent, far before COP26 and now the war, that greater action is needed to ensure that companies and countries were on track to meet carbon neutral targets.

As governments look for solutions to fill the void left by Russian exports, a diversification of energy is required. It is believed that the war is likely to speed up the transition towards ‘greener' power, however, more alternative energy sources may provide recourse in the short term.

This fundamental change in the trade-off between renewables and fossil fuels has changed the environment for nuclear, with a renewed push for governments to explore it.

In principle, the Germans would have a clear incentive to extend the life of nuclear power plants to reduce reliance on Russian oil and gas. However, there are two issues here, the political constraints around this decision and the practicality of it. It is notable that despite sharp policy shifts in Berlin around its own defence policy following the invasion, it has nonetheless remained practically wedded to the anti-nuclear stance it adopted following the Fukishima disaster. The practical challenges of implementing new nuclear power stations around an anxious European population also make it hard to rapidly plug the gap.

From a ‘green' perspective, the argument is ambiguous: nuclear energy creates a considerable amount of waste in which renewables do not. Also, the main input in the production of this energy source is uranium, which Germany has generally imported from Russia anyway.

Boris Johnson believes a nuclear power revolution is the answer in the UK. Some European counterparts are likely to shift to coal, the ‘dirtiest' option, to relieve the cost-of-living crisis as inflation runs rife.

The end goal remains the same, but for those sustainable investors who discard companies who are exposed to fossil fuels, they may become more sympathetic towards those ventures that provide aid to the transition in that journey. The decreasing reliance on fossil fuels needs to be led by the economic superpowers of today and not those of tomorrow.

The war may have highlighted the ambiguity that now exists, which to the average investor, makes the ESG landscape even more difficult to navigate. The absence of defined industry standards enables those who blur the lines to go unnoticed. This has left many investors and advisers unclear on the best approach.

The biggest hurdle for our partner financial advisers is understanding what the end client wants to achieve. By ensuring a high level of clarity and transparency, as well as differentiating between the various products that the marketplace has to offer, this enables clients to choose for themselves.

It is the discretionary fund management (DFM) market's role to empower individuals to express their own view in the most cost-efficient fashion. DFM's must be able to respond using a dynamic perspective to each individual portfolio as its own and not use a ‘one-size-fits-all' approach.

Harry Children is a research analyst at Albemarle Street Partners