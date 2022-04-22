In pursuit of energy independence: The other energy solution

Yet, as oil prices rise the discussion today has focused primarily on how to solve the supply problem in energy, i.e., how to produce more oil, natural gas, coal, and even renewables.

No talk yet about how to use less, how to cut energy waste, increase efficiency, redesign for energy productivity, and embrace demand reduction - the other energy solution critical to energy independence.

The statistics on energy waste are staggering.

In 2015, I spoke on Energy Day at COP21 in Paris, quoting from Professor Mara Prentiss's new book, The Energy Revolution. Of the 100 quadrillion BTUs of energy used in the US, 61 quadrillion are wasted, meaning less than 50% of energy consumed performs useful work.

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

In a gasoline-powered car driven in a city, only 16% of energy consumption actually goes towards moving the wheels. Of every six gallons of gasoline burned, only one gallon moves the car. Highway-use only modestly improves this number to one in four.

This is waste by design rather than wasteful behaviour.

Since we rely on burning fuel to create mechanical energy, using heat engines like fossil-fuel burning electric power plants and gasoline powered cars wastes heat energy. And this colossal waste has only worsened - data from 2019 shows only 32% of energy is used and 68% wasted.

AXA IM: Directors must have 'proven' ESG track record to drive sustainable value

But solutions are at hand. Electric cars, for example, ensure that most of the energy drawn upon is used for motion even after transmission losses. Replacing gas boilers with heat pumps and electric water heaters is another plus.

Amory Lovins addressed the question in his piece, "How big is the energy efficiency resource?" Answer - it is huge.

Integrated design has potential for dramatic energy savings from industry, transport, and buildings. Many other benefits would follow. Almost 50% of our transition to a low-carbon future can come from reduced waste and better models for a shared and circular economy. Renewable energy can more easily power our total needs if demand becomes half of what it is today.

Sustainable investors can finance a post-Ukraine economy by providing patient capital paired with an impatient voice for change. Hundreds of net-zero carbon commitments, big and small, have been made, but those plans often have multi-decade timelines.

Recent events have once again shown that depending on countries with repressive regimes lacking internal accountability poses a high risk to investors and citizens alike. There is now a geopolitically driven urgency to pivot immediately — to cut energy demand in pursuit of energy independence.

Demand reduction, the other energy solution, will disrupt current practices, unleashing design, technology, and organisational creativity. The leaders who emerge will be the "small cars" of this era, gaining market share, consumer loyalty, and global first-mover advantages.

Geeta Aiyer, CFA is a president at Boston Common Asset Management