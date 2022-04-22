In pursuit of energy independence: The other energy solution

Waste by design

clock • 2 min read
By Geeta Aiyer, CFA, president at Boston Common Asset Management
Image:

By Geeta Aiyer, CFA, president at Boston Common Asset Management

The energy crisis of the 1970s precipitated a transformation in the auto industry: large gas guzzlers were replaced by small, efficient cars. Fuel efficiency in miles per gallon rose sharply, reducing demand for expensive gasoline, thereby lowering dependence on imported oil.

Yet, as oil prices rise the discussion today has focused primarily on how to solve the supply problem in energy, i.e., how to produce more oil, natural gas, coal, and even renewables.

No talk yet about how to use less, how to cut energy waste, increase efficiency, redesign for energy productivity, and embrace demand reduction - the other energy solution critical to energy independence.

The statistics on energy waste are staggering.

In 2015, I spoke on Energy Day at COP21 in Paris, quoting from Professor Mara Prentiss's new book, The Energy Revolution. Of the 100 quadrillion BTUs of energy used in the US, 61 quadrillion are wasted, meaning less than 50% of energy consumed performs useful work.

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

In a gasoline-powered car driven in a city, only 16% of energy consumption actually goes towards moving the wheels. Of every six gallons of gasoline burned, only one gallon moves the car. Highway-use only modestly improves this number to one in four.

This is waste by design rather than wasteful behaviour.

Since we rely on burning fuel to create mechanical energy, using heat engines like fossil-fuel burning electric power plants and gasoline powered cars wastes heat energy. And this colossal waste has only worsened - data from 2019 shows only 32% of energy is used and 68% wasted.

AXA IM: Directors must have 'proven' ESG track record to drive sustainable value

But solutions are at hand. Electric cars, for example, ensure that most of the energy drawn upon is used for motion even after transmission losses. Replacing gas boilers with heat pumps and electric water heaters is another plus. 

Amory Lovins addressed the question in his piece, "How big is the energy efficiency resource?" Answer - it is huge.

Integrated design has potential for dramatic energy savings from industry, transport, and buildings. Many other benefits would follow. Almost 50% of our transition to a low-carbon future can come from reduced waste and better models for a shared and circular economy. Renewable energy can more easily power our total needs if demand becomes half of what it is today.

Sustainable investors can finance a post-Ukraine economy by providing patient capital paired with an impatient voice for change. Hundreds of net-zero carbon commitments, big and small, have been made, but those plans often have multi-decade timelines. 

Recent events have once again shown that depending on countries with repressive regimes lacking internal accountability poses a high risk to investors and citizens alike. There is now a geopolitically driven urgency to pivot immediately — to cut energy demand in pursuit of energy independence.

Demand reduction, the other energy solution, will disrupt current practices, unleashing design, technology, and organisational creativity. The leaders who emerge will be the "small cars" of this era, gaining market share, consumer loyalty, and global first-mover advantages.

Geeta Aiyer, CFA is a president at Boston Common Asset Management

Related Topics

More on ESG

Research conducted among 100 European investors
ESG

ESG ETFs will take 'a larger share of inflows' from European investors in 2022

Tabula Investment Management research

Ellie Duncan
clock 26 April 2022 • 1 min read
Aegon UK has committed to make its default pension funds carbon net zero by 2050
ESG

Aegon UK to invest £3bn in new BlackRock ESG index range across default funds

Fund ESG exposure to double to 60%

Ellie Duncan
clock 26 April 2022 • 2 min read
Schroders chair Michael Dobson said the changes are 'in the best interests of all shareholders'.
Industry

Schroders board proposes reform of share class structure through enfranchisement

All shareholders will have same voting rights

Ellie Duncan
clock 26 April 2022 • 2 min read
Most read
01

HM Treasury launches UK Transition Plan Taskforce

25 April 2022 • 1 min read
02

Tatton Asset Management to purchase 50% of 8AM amid 'record' inflows for FY2022

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
03

Managers 'applaud' Ackman's Netflix exit

22 April 2022 • 2 min read
04

FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

20 April 2022 • 2 min read
05

Incisive Media's new sustainable investment platform launches

21 April 2022 • 2 min read
06

1167 Capital returns assets to investors amid Russia-Ukraine crisis

21 April 2022 • 3 min read
26 Apr
United Kingdom
Website

Capital Group Webinar: Navigating the inflation challenge

Register now
Trustpilot