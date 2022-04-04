The fog of war: Lasting implications of Russia-Ukraine conflict

"War is the realm of uncertainty; three quarters of the factors on which action in war is based are wrapped in a fog of greater or lesser uncertainty. A sensitive and discriminating judgment is called for; a skilled intelligence to scent out the truth".

How to seek out the truth? Analysts are giving polar opposite views. One well-known European fund manager bemoans the flows out of his markets when he sees considerable value appearing. Another well-known commentator argues that it is best to proceed on the assumption that this is a short-term rally in a bear market.

Markets are volatile but at the time of writing the European and UK stock markets have recovered to be broadly unchanged from the day before the invasion, while the US market is up about 10%. Certainly there is weakness, amongst emerging markets in general and China in particular. Does such a market reaction make sense?

We should not pay attention to economic data to justify market moves. Most of the statistics being released cover the period before Russia's invasion. There are warning signs from sharp declines in business and household confidence data - the German Ifo index has reached its lowest level since January 2021. However, it remains uncertain whether such changes in sentiment actually feed through into changes in hiring, investment or consumer spending. One exception is the growing number of lockdowns in China to control Covid, dampening expectations for growth in 2022.

Despite the lack of hard data, economists are busy amending their forecasts, trying to take account of rising commodity prices, business and trade disruption, multiple sanctions, a negative wealth effect and weaker confidence. The implications are worrying. For example, the OECD estimates world GDP will be about 1% lower than baseline over the next year, and inflation about 2.5% higher; the German council of economic advisers more than halved their estimate of growth this year to 1.8%; NIESR warned that UK growth risks grinding to a halt as Andrew Bailey spoke about the largest hit to household incomes since the 1970s.

Central banks have certainly become more aggressive in their pronouncements since the invasion. Deteriorating inflation expectations must be contained. Hence the debate about a series of 50bp moves in the US this year, or sufficient ECB rate hikes to bring most of the European yield curve back into positive territory for the first time since 2014.

Weaker growth, accelerating inflation, rising geopolitical uncertainty, more aggressive central banks - yet equity prices rally? The circle can be squared. Financial history shows that the dominant US market is actually defensive during most post-war crises. It is typical for equities to cope through the early phases of a tightening monetary cycle. The warning sign is when central bank actions cause bonds to rally and equities to fall as investors decide that growth will slow too much. We are not there yet; not enough investors believe that central banks are making a major policy error. A sector viewpoint also helps explain why equity market reactions. Commodity producers have been supported by higher prices, defence stocks by increased government spending, banks by the shape of the yield curve, consumer spending by solid jobs data, while relative bond vs equity yields still support stocks such as utilities. The US Treasury market has just experienced its worst month since 2016, but it appears too soon to buy bonds.

Anyone who held their nerve in late February or even bought the market dip in early March should be congratulated. Nevertheless, there are clouds on the horizon. The law of unintended consequences matters, or as Clausewitz said: "No plan survives the first contact with the enemy."

The Ukraine war looks to have long-lasting implications. Successful investing in the coming year will therefore depend on a careful mix of stock selection, market choice and asset allocation. Examples of questions to consider include - which companies will be the winners and losers from massive changes in discretionary consumer spending, and the transition to national energy security? How do business plans cope with extra pressures for decoupling between the US/EU and China, covering trade, tech and investment? How will emerging economies cope with dramatically higher food prices - shades of the Arab spring? What does the war mean for the future growth and inflation paths? Put another way, which market blinks first - does the bond market re-assess the number and size of the rate increases priced in, or does the equity market realise that its profit expectations are too high? Equity market volatility is currently within normal trading ranges, while the bond market equivalent is well above average - how do the two eventually coincide?

Financial markets have priced in the initial phase of this war, but I fear it will not be ‘all over by Christmas'. The key uncertainty remains whether recession appears due to further inflation shocks, disrupted EU energy supplies or conflict spreading outside Ukraine. Until then the ramifications of the largest war in Europe since 1945 should be seen in considerable rotation across markets and sectors.

Andrew Milligan is an independent investment consultant and board adviser to Devlin Mambo