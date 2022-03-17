James Carthew: Interest rate rises trigger rotation

That triggered a sharp rotation out of growth stocks. In the space of a few weeks, funds that had dominated performance tables for years lost a quarter or a third of their value. Premiums evaporated. Some of this was logical, much was not.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has compounded the inflation problem. Oil, gas, wheat and a range of metals have soared in price - benefiting non-Russian producers, but straining valuations in countries and stocks dependent on these commodities. Markets have had another lurch down as a result.

Where I think these moves are counter-intuitive, is with trusts that focus on quality as well as growth.

Simplistically, the impact of interest rate rises on valuations of growth stocks comes from an increase in the discount rate used to value future cash flows. Money in the bank now and near-term cash flows - from companies paying out high levels of dividend, for example - are then worth more to investors than distant cashflows. Stocks that are loss-making and not expected to produce meaningful cashflows for many years should be particularly badly affected.

However, many of the funds investing in growth stocks also focus on high quality companies. One important factor in determining the quality of a stock is its ability to generate sustainable and growing levels of cash now.

Funds like BlackRock Throgmorton, Montanaro (UK and European Smaller Companies), and Smithson investment trust look for growing, high-quality businesses and then back them for the long term. Turnover on these funds is relatively low, as the managers of these funds think that trying to time markets is a dangerous game (as the Ukrainian invasion is teaching all of us).

BlackRock Throgmorton is differentiated from the others as it has the ability to short stocks the manager feels face insurmountable, structural challenges. Dan Whitestone has built up a good track record of adding value from his short positions since he took on responsibility for the trust. He is looking then for winners and losers from trends such as changing consumer behaviour and new manufacturing models.

Over longer time periods they are among the best-performing funds in their sector and well ahead of index benchmarks. However, the NAVs of these four trusts have fallen by between 20.8% and 26.1% over the past three months and for each of them the fall in the share price over that period is more than that.

The discount rate effect should be much less acute for these funds than for Edinburgh Worldwide, with its bias to earlier-stage businesses, for example, because of its focus on profitable, cash generative companies (as an aside, the same could be said for Chrysalis relative to Schiehallion, but there is a more than 50 percentage point gap between Chrysalis's discount and Schiehallion's premium). The focus on quality also produces a strong bias against highly indebted companies. Almost half of Montanaro European's portfolio had net cash on its balance sheet, for example. Rising interest rates do not have a direct effect on the profitability of these businesses, therefore.

Another attribute of high quality companies is their ability to pass on price increases to their customers. Smithson, for example, highlights the importance of a company having a dominant market share in their niche product or service or having brands or patents which others would find difficult, if not impossible, to replicate. This should mean that these companies are better positioned to survive a prolonged period of high inflation, perhaps even picking up market share from their rivals.

That is important, as there is a good chance inflation will be with us for some time yet. Not only do we have the price shock from the war to contend with, but central banks are nervous of the possibility of stagflation and unlikely to be aggressive with their interest rate rises.

In a recent conversation with the managers of Henderson Diversified Income, they suggested that, in the US, in particular, much of the stimulus pulled forward spending on consumer goods. When the effects of the enormous fiscal stimulus injected into economies to tackle the effects of Covid-19 fade, we could see sharp falls in spending. Much higher fuel prices are likely to have an impact too. In the UK, this is compounded by the looming tax rises. Economies will slow, perhaps tip over into recession. Businesses that can continue to grow in such an environment should be prized.

If rates are not going to rise as fast or as far as feared, then the discount rate argument for the growth sell-off breaks down. If inflation remains elevated, high quality stocks are better able to weather the storm. High quality growth seems oversold to me.

James Carthew is head of investment companies at QuotedData