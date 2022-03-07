Governments must take action to support climate-sensitive infrastructure investment

The investment required is substantial, to say the least; £1.4tn, according to the UK Government's independent climate advisor, the Climate Change Committee. Indeed, the Global Infrastructure Investor Association estimates that in the next decade alone, we'll have to double current rates of investment to £40bn to stay on track to reach net-zero targets.

The energy transition often seems to be defined solely in the context of renewables generation, such as wind and solar, aimed at decarbonising the electricity supply. This is just one, albeit essential, component of the holistic approach required.

In the UK, for example, electricity supply accounts for 15% of carbon emissions - meaning that a narrow focus on electricity leaves 85% of emissions untouched. Electrification of high-emitting sectors so that they can draw from clean, renewable electricity is one option. This will be facilitated by investment in supporting infrastructure so that the UK can adopt, for example, EV charging and district heating at scale, and increasing system resilience through electricity storage and flexible distribution networks.

A holistic approach to reaching net-zero, that addresses all sectors of the economy, creating the right incentives for businesses and catalysing an increase in the numbers of products and processes that run on clean electricity is a complex process that needs to be supported by the right public policy.

To take an example, in the transport sector, the UK government is signalling its ambition to decarbonise by committing to end the sale of new petrol-only and diesel-only cars by 2030.

There are two key challenges to this policy. First, investment is needed in grid infrastructure to distribute clean electricity; secondly, consumers need to be able to charge their vehicles almost as easily as they can currently fill their fuel tanks. Less than 30,000 public rapid EV charging devices are currently available in the UK. Over ten times more will be needed to support the government's ambitions. Detailed policy and implementation frameworks are required to enable long-term, private, patient capital to meet this challenge.

Or to look at heating, the UK target that, by 2035, no new gas boilers will be sold. This is supported by a new £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme and a £60m Heat Pump Ready Programme. This is a good start but potentially £12bn short of what is required. How businesses and homeowners bridge this gap is not yet clear but decarbonising the entire heating sector through electrification is exactly the kind of action required.

Policies that increase the expected supply of renewable energy without commensurate policies to address the demand for this clean energy can lead to the depression of long-term expected power prices, which reduces confidence in the wholesale power market for effective investment signals. This undermines the economics of renewable energy projects and could eventually lead to a greater burden on the taxpayer through more expensive subsidies and a shorter lifespan of assets. The UK government must accompany the target of net-zero carbon emissions in electricity supply by 2035 with policies to accelerate the electrification of energy usage and electricity demand.

The transition to net-zero greenhouse is critical and will only be enabled through significant infrastructure investment. What we need now is clear, consistent and coordinated policies and implementation frameworks from the government in respect of economy-wide electrification to catalyse our like-minded investors to play the role required from them. Neither governments nor the private sector can abdicate responsibility - we must work together to secure the future.

Richard Crawford is infrastructure director at InfraRed, managing The Renewables Infrastructure Group