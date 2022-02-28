Time for a European CRE CLO banquet

For commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) investors and other fixed income investors that have an appetite for structured products pegged to the performance of CRE, the emergence of this new asset class will be a mouth-watering proposition. After all, these structures are primed for exponential growth in the years ahead.

Broadly speaking, a CRE CLO is a capital markets' instrument created by the securitisation of loans secured by CRE. More specifically, as with CMBS, this entails a shell company acquiring a bunch of CRE loans that it finances through the issuance of rated notes into the capital markets. On a macro level, CRE CLOs and CMBS share very similar characteristics given that, in both cases, their underlying collateral are loans secured by CRE. However, it is only when you drill into the structure itself that the distinguishing features become more apparent.

From an investor's perspective, CRE CLO can be considered an appetising prospect when compared to CMBS. First, the sponsor has far more skin-in-the-game given that the quantum of the first loss piece is larger than the regulatory minimum of 5%. Second, there are note protection tests that not only act as early warning signs to investors if there is a serious degradation of the collateral, but if triggered they switch-off distributions to the sponsor. Third, there is an operating adviser in place from day one, which is not only the eyes and ears of the securitisation with respect to the underlying loans; it also has an active role in dealing with amendments, waivers and consents and so is uniquely placed to stave off any issues before loans turn sour.

By all accounts it is highly likely that securitisation technology will be actively embraced by the debt funds that stepped into the CRE lending void created by the retraction of the banks following the GFC. As an alternative to traditional repo lines or loan-on-loan facilities, these structures can be used as another (and very attractive) type of balance sheet financing tool that will enable them to fund their CRE loans.

Given that CRE CLOs offer attractive interest and advance rates - as well as a decent level of flexibility on dealing with underlying collateral - there is likely to be no shortage of funds looking to embrace this technology to stay competitive. Assuming that the current oasis of interest in this technology can be successfully converted into primary issuance, then the market is certainly poised for exponential growth.

Market participants will only be too aware of the blueprint forged in the United States. The first transaction of its kind took place ten years ago and since then the rapid growth of this product has since accelerated with around about $45bn issuance in 2021. Given that Europe has typically lagged the United States by a few years, there is every possibility that the European market will experience the same and in this vein market observers can be forgiven for drawing parallels with the emergence of CMBS 1.0 in the early noughties where the emergence of CMBS lagged the United States but when it did emerge, it did so with a bang.

The idea of such impressive levels of activity are by no means a fanciful notion when you consider the fact that these structures are ideal for financing more transitional CRE, which is currently in abundant supply as property owners re-position assets following the fallout of the pandemic and seek to embrace ESG principles. This is a far-cry from CMBS in its current form which is largely confined to jumbo loans and if these structures fail to evolve in order to include smaller loans, then the European CRE CLO could soon become the dominant form of CRE structured product in Europe.

Surveying the current European CRE lending landscape, there is a clearly a seat for CRE CLO at the lending table and time will only truly tell whether this will be feast or a banquet. One inescapable fact though is CRE CLOs are here to stay and that if the experience of the United States is anything to go by, then investors should be readying themselves for a CRE CLO banquet.

Iain Balkwill is a partner at Reed Smith