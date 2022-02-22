Shareholders have moved into the digital age, so why hasn't legislation?

Why then, in 2022, is there still a rule that requires UK companies to send printed communications to shareholders?

The industry has shown it can adapt to modernisation and companies have found new ways to engage with shareholders during this time - by hosting virtual and hybrid AGMs as well as facilitating virtual proxy voting.

Yet, archaic legislation remains and is holding the sector back from flourishing.

Under current UK rules, companies must send paper versions of documents to all shareholders before a vote can be conducted on large deals.

For companies with thousands, or even millions of investors, this process becomes a slow, expensive and outdated way to communicate with shareholders.

The knock-on effect of this hit the headlines recently as Arbdn Investor, a global asset managing company, were forced to delay a crucial shareholder vote on a £1.5bn deal due to a paper supply shortage.

In the modern era, these documents should be available as digital assets and distributed accordingly, to improve the efficiency of the process and to ensure that shareholders are kept updated of essential information in a timely manner.

In fact, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC) states that engagement between companies and shareholders would improve if email addresses were provided when new shares are purchased to facilitate communications, meaning many would favour a digital document over a paper one.

If the rules are not changed and companies are unable to modernise this process, it is likely that delays will continue, and shareholder engagement could suffer as a consequence.

Move with the times

A move to modernise this process is required to reflect the changing demographic of shareholders.

With more shareholders using apps like Robinhood to manage investments, instant access to information is now expected from the digitally literate and socially conscious investor.

In fact, half of all shareholders in the UK and US are now aged between 18 and 40, and 18% are between 18 and 24 (Gen Z).

By 2030, this generation will account for over a quarter of global income and their earnings will eclipse those of millennials.

This is a generation who consume news, bank statements and other important documents electronically. Shareholder documents should be no exception.

And while there does not appear to have been a negative shareholder fallout from Abrdn's delayed vote, other investors may not be so forgiving.

As shareholder activism continues to grow, particularly around ESG and executive pay, delaying important votes as a result of archaic rules might result in unwelcome backlash for companies.

Amending these rules will not only improve the process for companies and shareholders but it would also ensure that environmentally conscious decisions can be made by businesses to share digital information rather than paper copies.

Hargreaves Lansdown to spend £175m to 'redefine wealth management'

The bigger picture

Whilst we have seen a fundamental change in shareholder relations since the pandemic, there is still work to be done across the board.

Across the AGM industry, the pandemic accelerated the transition for many businesses to use virtual systems.

Virtual meetings have not merely enabled a way to replicate in-person events during the pandemic - they have marked the starting point of a fundamental shift in how investors can interact with companies, one that is no longer a knee jerk reaction to extraordinary circumstances.

In fact, Lumi data shows that in 2021, shareholder engagement at AGMs reached new highs and a record 480,505 shareholders and guests attended meetings across the globe, thanks to the flexibility of the virtual and hybrid format.

Yet, despite the success of online meetings, the UK is still behind the curve and changes to legislation has been woefully slow.

To this day, there continues to be terminology within the Companies Act which denotes that an AGM must be held in a 'place' and under this, a URL does not meet that criteria.

This points to a wider issue that UK shareholder rules are significantly out of date and in desperate need of an 21st Century overhaul.

The UK needs to look to other markets to learn how to modernise legislation.

Take Australia for example, who announced new laws permitting all public companies to conduct hybrid and virtual meetings.

Under the same reforms, shareholders are also able to sign documents electronically and receive digital copies of important documents.

Yet, outdated legislation is not just confined to shareholder communications.

Many retail shareholders have to find out the hard way that they are prevented from engaging with AGM events if their shares are owned via an intermediary investment platform, rather than having a direct relationship with the company itself.

The current proxy system makes it prohibitively difficult for retail shareholders to vote, have their voices heard or even attend a company AGM.

I have tried myself and despite understanding the system, could not find a way through to the meeting.

In 2022, increasing numbers of shareholders will find this blockade intolerable.

While there have been fantastic achievements over the past two years from organisations to increase shareholder engagement, investors deserve timely access to important information and company AGMs.

This shareholder group can no longer be locked out of important conversations and the unnecessary layers that exist between retail shareholders and issuers need to be broken down.

If these rules are not modernised soon, the investment industry will remain in the dark ages.

Kerry Leighton-Bailey is director of shareholder engagement at Lumi