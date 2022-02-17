The metaverse is coming, but we need the infrastructure first

Despite the clear link between this deal and Microsoft's move towards the metaverse, at this early stage, the deal is more of a marketing exercise.

The focus for building the metaverse today, should be on innovation, especially in regards to the underlying technologies.

Earlier stage businesses could be pioneers in some of these key areas, rather than the blockbuster deals we are currently seeing.

While its true scale will not be seen for a few years yet, the investment into these building blocks has already begun.

The gaming sector is already an attractive space for investors, with a market size of $180bn and 3bn players in 2021, but the metaverse is a far bigger opportunity, within which, gaming is a key element.

As it stands, there is a huge amount of consolidation taking place within the gaming space as it follows a similar trend to other content spaces such as Apple, covering movies, music, fitness and gaming.

The unanswered question is whether decentralisation will find its way into the metaverse, given the consolidation of the gaming industry.

There is a risk that a great deal of value could be kept within the walled gardens of big tech, limiting the investment opportunities within the metaverse.

The metaverse as a concept is not new and has been around since the 90's, coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 science-fiction novel Snow Crash.

What is new, is the sudden investment, commercial and business interest in this space, with the likes of FB/Meta positioning themselves as a metaverse company in order to stay in the game.

One of the key challenges when building the metaverse is solving the computing power and the interoperability hurdles, which will be required for a frictionless and simultaneous experience for all the metaverse participants.

Just as the design and adoption of the iPhone depended on many factors including processors, network, applications, and customer education, the metaverse will also require proper infrastructure, standards, protocols, and experiences.

Intel put the current challenge into perspective, suggesting that we would need a 1,000x increase in power is needed over our current collective computing capacity.

Much of the debate about the metaverse to date has been around what the user experience will be like, and what you might do once you ‘enter' the metaverse.

At this point in time, we should be more focused on how to overcome the initial hurdles, such as delivering the level of computing power required to facilitate it.

All industries are set to be impacted by the creation of the metaverse, however there is one in particular that is set to benefit hugely; the creative industries.

Without artists, designers, musicians, poets, dancers and gamers, the metaverse would be a bleak place.

The processing power and cloud computing for the likes of VR and AI has never matured at such a rate as in recent years and despite the hurdles we still need to overcome, it will support the new forms of creativity within the virtualized world.

While some companies, such as Facebook/Meta are focusing on the ‘true' metaverse, in the shape of headsets, it is important to look at the interplay between virtual reality and physical reality, and how they interlink as the metaverse grows.

Covid-19 has put many artists and musicians out of business, but new technologies and tools have emerged to enable them to work and co-create remotely in a more cost-efficient way.

As the infrastructure to enable the metaverse is being built it will further benefit the creative sector and facilitate social mobility by the disappearance of physical limitations, but more as a complementary, not a substitute for real-life interactions.

The metaverse will also enable creators to value capture their (art)work through a truly global audience in more innovative and sustainable ways.

Taking the fashion industry as an example, consumers will be keen to unlock virtual outfits by buying a physical garment, making unique designs accessible to a wider audience via marketplaces and reducing the environmental impact by magnitudes due to a much lower digital footprint. According to Dress X, the production of a digital garment emits 97% less CO2 than a physical garment and saves 3,300 litres of water per item.

The metaverse may not be here yet, but the potential is most certainly real.

The underlying technology that is being built today does not only provide investment opportunities right now, but it will also define a new era of creativity, in a virtualised world.

Eva Rez is an investment manager at Edge