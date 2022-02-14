How ordinary investors present challenges and opportunities for the industry

There was a sudden rush of enthusiasm for the stockmarket.

Investment platforms around the world reported sharp rises in the number of new accounts and the volume of trades.

In the US, Fidelity added 3.7 million accounts in 2020. In the UK, a run through of the established brokers suggested 400,000-500,000 new investors made their first trade by the middle of the year, while eToro reported a stunning rise in users to some 20 million by mid-2021.

The new investors turned out to be a bit younger than those the industry is used to: Hargreaves Lansdown noted last year (with a tone of some incredulity I thought) that the average age of a new client to its platform was down from 45 pre-pandemic to a spring chicken-like 37.

interactive investor reported something similar: in the past three months of 2020 25% of its new clients were under 35.

A larger number of those clients than history would have suggested were also women: around 40% based on Nutmeg's analysis of its new client numbers.

That has got to be good news: one of the maddening things about investing has long been the way women avoid doing it. 21% of the ISAs held by men are stocks and shares ISAs compared to only 10% for women. Any shift in that gap has to be welcome.

Better still, while a nasty bear market might derail everything, this does not look like a flash in the pan.

A recent survey from Investing.com suggests that 90% of last year's new investors intend to have another go in 2022. Hooray.

It is also worth remembering that surveys such as this only cover those who know they are investing: 75% of the UK workforce automatically invests every single month via their auto enrolment workplace pensions. The truth is that almost every young person in work in the UK is now an investor.

This is good news for the asset management business - all money invested is money the industry can make money on.

But might there be a challenge in here too?

These new investors do not look like they are prepared to be quite as respectful to the industry - or for that matter to the companies the industry buys for them - as the last generation.

A total of 60% of savers say they want their investments to consider the impact on people and the planet, as well as generating financial returns.

Break that down into age groups and you will see the challenge: 74% of millennials claim they want to make a 'positive impact' and 83% believe that their investments should match their 'personal values'.

They will do that, in part, by just buying various ESG funds: by the end of last year some two thirds of new inflows were headed for responsible investment funds.

But there are also signs that investors want to have a less vague voice as well - and they would like the businesses running their money to give them one.

That is not hard to do. Companies such as Tumelo are already offering big fund managers the software they need to ask the end owners of shares how they would like their votes used.

Even Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, in his latest letter to other CEOs, appears to have seen the light.

"Many people are rethinking their relationships with companies as shareholder," he said.

"We see a growing interest among shareholders in the corporate governance of public companies.

"That is why we are pursuing an initiative to use technology to give more of our clients the option to have a say in how proxy votes are cast at companies their money is invested in."

For now, this is limited to a few institutional clients (fund manager gives vote to fund manager) but "we are committed to a future where every investor - even individual investors - can have the option to participate in the proxy voting process if they choose."

All wealth managers should sit up and take notice of this.

The big institutions have massive brand and cost advantages over smaller firms already.

But Fink does not sound like he is going to be asking individual shareholders what they want in the immediate future (note the "even" in "even individual investors").

That makes this - asking and acting on information your clients give you about choices they want you to make - an area where wealth managers and smaller asset managers might be able to steal a march on the big four and on the passive industry in particular.

The technology exists to allow individuals to have low-cost, fully transparent access to their own voting rights. Who is going to be the first to use it to give it to those individuals?

Merryn Somerset Webb is editor-in-chief of MoneyWeek and author of new book Share Power