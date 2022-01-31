MPC should ignore the noise and avoid another rate hike

By their pricing, financial market futures are sending a clear signal that the Bank will indeed raise the country's base rate again, likely to 0.50%. However, there are a number of very distinct reasons as to why even this faint nudge on the tiller may be inappropriate.

The Committee's remit is to bear down on inflation when and where necessary, and to bring it into the envisaged 1%-3% target range over the medium term. Looking purely through this very narrow lens, the decision should be straightforward. The UK's latest inflation data, for December, showed headline CPI surging by 5.4% on an annualised basis, while underlying CPI (excluding food and energy prices) was ahead by 4.2% year-on-year.

While the consumer price index hardly tells the whole story regarding household living costs, it is the gauge the Bank uses. What becomes immediately apparent when drilling deeper into the data is that the UK's inflationary pressure is largely the consequence of a few sharp increases in scattered component parts, not the sustained and proportionate increase in all prices that would meet the textbook definition of true inflation.

As the Bank's Governor, Andrew Bailey, has noted, it is ongoing supply constraints that are serving to increase some prices. Mr Bailey augmented his view with reference to both Covid-related staff absences and the aftereffects of the Brexit process, both of which have served to reduce the supply of labour available to the economy. The Governor persisted with the view that these supply-side pressures would prove transient.

With regard to the labour market, the Office for National Statistics (ONS)'s most recent data confirmed that average weekly earnings across the private sector and excluding bonuses were just 3.7% higher than a year ago. This follows annualised increases of 4.1% in October and 5.3% in September, while the year-on-year rate of wage growth peaked at 8.6% back in May and has been steadily falling ever since. Given that wage growth is such a significant part of the inflation debate, the prevailing trend from a policy perspective is encouraging.

The key issue for the MPC is where the UK's inflation rate is heading, not where it has been. Staying with the labour market, the International Labour Organization (ILO) reveals that the UK's jobless rate is virtually back to pre-Coronavirus pandemic levels and runs the risk of overshooting what might be deemed full employment. However, the admittedly more volatile claimant count data shows the UK's unemployment rate at 4.7%, still 1.6%-points above its pre-Covid level.

Estimates of capacity utilisation reveal a UK economy operating with considerable slack. In this context, the slowdown in average weekly earnings is easy to justify and hardly points to wage increases supporting a further acceleration in inflationary pressures. Once Brexit-related price hikes and tariff increases pass out of the annualised inflation calculation, as they should in February, CPI inflation increases should start to moderate.

In most working people's lifetimes, the only inflation we have seen since the oil price shocks of the 1970s have been demand-driven. Here, money, credit and fiscal policy serve to pump up domestic demand. In such circumstances, raising interest rates is indeed the best way to eliminate inflationary pressure, by driving down the excess demand that has led to it.

The current context though, is not that. Real GDP data reveals an economy still operating some 1.5%-points below where it was when the Covid pandemic broke out, and perhaps as much as 4% below where it would have been had lockdowns and other pandemic-related disruptions not occurred. Furthermore, the Delta variant, followed swiftly by the Omicron variant, have served to raise absenteeism to the point where critical services across all areas of commercial activity have been deeply impaired.

What we are witnessing is a series of supply shocks serving to lift inflation metrics. The only way that monetary policy can stabilise prices in these circumstances is to drive down demand, risking a more pronounced economic slowdown, to the point where demand and supply are matched once again. The application of demand-management policy to address a supply shock is something that history might come to judge senior Bank officials harshly for.

Jeremy Batstone-Carr, European Strategy Team, Raymond James