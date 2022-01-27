QuotedData's James Carthew: Funds expected to stay the course in 2022

More volatile times ahead

clock • 4 min read
James Carthew of QuotedData
Image:

James Carthew of QuotedData

In 2021, the market switched from expectations of strong economic recovery to renewed growth fears and finished the year fixated on inflation and probable interest rate rises.

The latter phase has put a dampener on growth stocks - rising interest rates factored into discounted cashflow valuation models make companies whose profitability is weighted towards the longer term look...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment week

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space 
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management 
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day 
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts 
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

More on Multi-asset

Nick Barker, director at Gravis will be the fund manager of the new REIT
Investment Trusts

Gravis Capital Management looks to IPO Co-Living REIT

Target issue of 300 million shares

Kathleen Gallagher
clock 03 February 2022 • 1 min read
First net zero guidance released for private equity portfolios
ESG

First net zero guidance released for private equity portfolios

Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change extends its Net Zero Investment Framework with draft guidance for private equity firms

James Murray
James Murray
clock 02 February 2022 • 3 min read
India's government will now take 30% of “any income from the transfer of any virtual, digital asset”
Alternatives

India taxes crypto 30% while issuing central bank digital currency directive

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 02 February 2022 • 1 min read
Trustpilot