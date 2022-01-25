JB Beckett: Killing the high street one smile at a time?

Covid-19 arrived at a period of peak consumer apathy towards what internet shopping was doing to physical shopping. It had accelerated a secular trend to ‘click and drop', over the previous dominant form of ‘walk and shop'.

The stark truth is that it was not the lockdowns that were killing the high street; it was ourselves.

At time of writing the market capitalisation of Amazon was $3.2trn. In 2020 the UK's GDP was $2.7trn. Meanwhile, every region in the UK is full of small- and large-town neglected high streets. Much of which has a lot to do with Amazon.

Forbes recently reported that in 2020, more than 17,500 UK high street shops were lost. Law firm BDB Pitmans noted the collapse leaves behind 15 million square feet of empty stores. Meanwhile, British Land has reported that it received only 46% of rents due from retail tenants in the past year, compared with 95% of rents from offices for the same period.

During and following the lockdowns lot of statistics were quickly shared to show how London had particularly suffered through the lockdown. However, these overlooked the secular degradation that non-London high streets had suffered over the previous two decades.

I have seen the effects of this apathy on the high street with my own eyes and when reviewing property fund reports full of voids, work outs, closures, uncertainty clauses and lease restructures.

It is a bloody mess and while we can assume our property managers will manage the risks and maximise the earnings arising, it is naive to think that they or politicians can fix the trend or indeed be sufficiently incentivised to be bothered by it.

It is instead in the hands of you and I, our investors and shoppers to change. Indeed I am reminded of the words of the anonymous V in ‘V for Vendetta';

"Who's to blame? Well certainly there are those more responsible than others, and they will be held accountable, but again truth be told, if you are looking for the guilty, you need only look into a mirror."

Shopping matters as consumption and consumerism are critical to today's UK economy.

In terms of goods we export less than we import. Post Brexit the shape of our economy is left unbalanced. So we feel that supply imbalance along with inflationary effects coupled with sluggish growth. Once adjusted for services the trade balance looks better but we can be distracted by capital flows.

In reality we rely a lot on how money velocity works domestically in terms of generating tax, and with non-UK internet shopping, that velocity slowly stagnates and shortens as the earnings are offshored to US and China (mostly) while UK tax receipts dwindle.

Or, in other words, we are clicking our way to stagflation.

We should use digital space better - to help connect local communities, not destroy them. This needs a radical rethink of urban taxation, which is essential and long overdue. Vacated super spaces left by the likes of Debenhams, M&S, Fraser's and many more can be turned into mini malls or converted to residential properties.

Meanwhile local authorities can re-purpose some of their shopping centre investments into housing, community hubs and green spaces by relaxing planning laws. High streets need people at their heart.

Perhaps, behaviourally-speaking, people and corporates can and will only respond to price and tax, perhaps internet tax proposals are the only way to shift the balance or at least cut through the apathy.

Shopper experience can be enhanced with digital tools and physical stores will not only form sales points, but also as distribution and returns centres. We can relish those little artisan shops and independents who care that you shop with them.

With the UK population set to become the largest in Europe by 2050, the UK might yet become Europe's largest economy but once adjusted for the issues we face it may not be the healthiest. So I ask you, when was the last time you went to your local high street, and is your investment aligned to helping or destroying it?

JB Beckett is an iNED and author of #newfundorder