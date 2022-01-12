Interest rate hikes will alter the investment landscape in 2022

Faced with a complex macroeconomic backdrop, this year central banks are likely to seek ‘Goldilocks' policy normalisation to keep inflation in check.

In other words, neither too hot nor too cold.

It is not an enviable dilemma. Central banks, and financial markets, have both bearish and bullish factors to weigh up.

Bearish developments include a reduction of loose macroeconomic policy conditions, high inflation, and uncertainty about the pandemic.

Yet the healthy state of economic and corporate earnings growth, as well as private sector balance sheets, and an accelerated effort by businesses to advance the climate transition, point to a more bullish scenario.

A tale of two central bank approaches

The BoE's approach could end up being an interesting example of how central banks attempt to navigate this mixed environment.

After its surprise hawkish move to raise the base rate in December, due to higher-than-expected inflation, the Bank will likely continue its rate-hiking cycle in 2022.

However, as energy and supply-side pressures ease, its policy shift could end up being short-lived.

We think the Bank will ultimately raise rates to 0.75% this year, then keep them on hold for a prolonged period.

Persistent high inflation, broad price rises, and wage growth point towards policy normalisation by most major central banks.

We expect the Fed to raise rates in June, and possibly in March based on hawkish sentiments echoed in its latest meeting minutes.

By then Canada, New Zealand and Norway could also be well into rate-hiking cycles, while several emerging market economies may be ending theirs.

There are a handful of likely exceptions to this approach, including by the ECB, as well as Australia and Japan's central banks.

They may well keep rates unchanged in 2022, though we now expect the ECB to raise rates in 2024, a year sooner than previously projected and a decade on from when rates first dipped into negative territory

Like the Fed and the BoE, the ECB plans to cut back on bond buying this year - albeit in a more dovish, accommodative manner, scaling up its pre-pandemic asset purchase program to partially compensate for the end of its pandemic-era quantitative easing.

Meanwhile, China will remain in its own macro-orbit.

Having tightened policy in 2021 following swift virus control in 2020, we expect the People's Bank of China to maintain the easing stance adopted late last year.

Overall, we expect fine-tuning of policy settings as Chinese policymakers tolerate slower growth in the near term for a more resilient economy in the long run.

Finding value amid divergence

Central banks' divergent approaches to combatting inflation give rise to relative value investment opportunities.

Fed policy normalisation has led us to overweight the US dollar and underweight US rates, not least given we see potential for a swifter pace of US monetary tightening than currently priced.

Relatedly, we are selective in our exposure to emerging market currencies and maintain our underweight position in the Turkish lira given Turkey's weak environmental, social and governance (ESG) profile, driven by unorthodox macro policy actions and weak governance.

Among fixed income spread sectors, we prefer floating-rate assets such as bank loans - which are likely to benefit from a mid-cycle economic backdrop and rising rate environment.

Similarly, we are overweight corporate credit, with a preference for high yield over investment grade.

Corporate fundamentals look healthy, as balance sheets have repaired following the pandemic shock thanks to solid earnings and revenue growth.

Leverage ratios are also in check. While capital expenditure and merger and acquisition activity will most likely pick up, companies appear to be adopting a balanced approach between shareholder returns and re-leveraging.

It is reasonable to assume emerging market debt could be challenged as the Fed pursues policy normalisation, but there are still pockets of opportunity.

Macro policy in China is decisively in easing mode, a tailwind for the property sector and in turn the Asia high yield market which we are overweight.

While risk-adjusted returns are potentially attractive, high default risk underscores the importance of dynamic positioning and regional diversification.

What transpired over 2021 also reaffirmed the case for Chinese government bonds, which outperformed comparably rated peers over the past year and responded well to changing domestic macroeconomic conditions.

Alongside a tailwind from index inclusion and diversification effects, these factors support continued structural exposure.

After two years of major central banks lowering interest rates, for some though not all, 2022 will be a new era of hikes accompanied by reduced bond buying - with the potential for surprises along the way.

This ‘Goldilocks' approach to managing inflation, amid a complex range of both bearish and bullish conditions, underlines the importance of balanced investment portfolios and dynamic asset allocation in 2022.

Gurpreet Gill is a macro strategist, global fixed income, at Goldman Sachs Asset Management