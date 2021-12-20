Islamic finance could be key to effective ESG investing

By bringing together world leaders across the public and private sectors, not to mention entrepreneurs and individual members of society championing environmental causes, COP26 should hopefully be seen as the conference that mobilised a collective ambition to protect the environment.

Since concluding on 13 November 2022, the real challenge now begins. How can businesses, governments and wider society ensure action is taken to achieve the set outcomes?

One of the sectors that featured heavily throughout COP26 was financial services. The conference highlighted the vital role of private investment in helping to decarbonise the economy through investment activities that actively consider ESG outcomes. The next step is putting in place metrics that can accurately measure these outcomes.

Importantly, there currently exists different financial systems that, if effectively leveraged, could contribute to the decarbonisation of the global economy. One of these is Islamic financial system.

The rise of Islamic finance

Islamic finance is a subsector of the financial system that is growing at pace. Already valued at £2.2trn, the global Islamic finance industry is expected to grow by between 10% to 12% over 2021-22. This stems from several factors, including increased Islamic bond issuances (also known as a Sukuk) and economic recovery in the main Islamic finance markets.

Islamic fintech is also playing an important role - by leveraging technology and offering financial products that are Sharia-compliant, Islamic fintech companies are empowering a new generation of consumers and investors who were previously overlooked by the first wave of fintech innovation.

While market awareness of Islamic finance is improving in non-Muslim jurisdictions, there is still a noticeable knowledge gap. However, by understanding its basic principles, a clear link between Islamic finance and environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) investments can be established.

Linking Haram to ESG

Core to this is the principle of Haram or impermissible. On this basis, followers of the Islamic faith cannot invest in, acquire, or otherwise engage in transactions that involve forbidden products and activities. This includes but is not limited to labour malpractices, exploitation of children, abusive practices to the environment, guns production, etc.

It is on this principle that a link to ESG is established. During COP26, ESG was promoted as a framework to better understand how businesses are impacting their surroundings. The underlining message was for all organisations to make an active effort to both curtail any activities that negatively impact society and promote actions that offer clear benefits.

The principle of Haram overlaps with ESG on a few levels. Both systems are built on the premises of social responsibility, justice, and inclusion. What is more, Islamic finance calls for support of activities that will benefit society as whole, ensuring there is an equal balance of risk and reward.

Turning theory into practice

With there being clear convergence between Islamic finance and ESG investing, the next step is turning theory into practice. One potential avenue springs to mind.

Islamic finance institutions employ a screening process to determine whether a proposed investment activity is Sharia-compliant. Yet given the diverse and multifaceted nature of the global financial system, it is difficult to guarantee whether an investment is Sharia-compliant.

In response, Islamic finance institutions have created their own methodologies which factor these realities into their decision-making. As part of Sharia screening, a 5% rule is employed, whereby companies can have only up to 5% of their revenue derived from Haram-related activities. The percentage of debt in comparison to their market capitalization is also part of Sharia screening.

The point here is that practical methodologies are being employed to ensure investment activities abide by a standard that is not necessarily driven by financial gain. There is significant potential for collaboration and learning to see if these methodologies can be employed within an ESG framework.

It is this type of creative thinking that is required to ensure that COP26 is able to promote decarbonisation and address the pressing issue of climate change. As noted above, Islamic finance has a key role to play here and needs to be incorporated into all strategies linked to the financial services sector moving forward.

Khofiz Shakhidi is chairman of Alif Bank.