Square Mile's research team: Our top funds for 2022

Overseas Equity fund – Stewart Investors Asia Pacific Leaders Sustainability fund
Amaya Assan, head of fund origination
Rating: Responsible A
This fund’s managers aim grow capital through investment in high quality, responsibly run companies. Quality is measured by a company's management team, franchise, attitude to shareholders, valuation and financial strength. Such firms drive positive change, are leaders in sustainability, have high governance standards, are good employers and are mindful of the community and environment. The portfolio holds between 30 and 60 large- and medium-sized stocks constructed without reference to a regional index.
The managers view risk as the potential for the permanent loss of capital and the fund has typically defended well in falling markets; its emphasis on quality is sensible over the long term, especially in a region that can suffer large drawdowns. However, the portfolio’s unconstrained nature can mean that country and sector allocations, driven by stock selection, can be sizeable and therefore can impact performance.