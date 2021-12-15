Square Mile's research team: Our top funds for 2022

UK Equity fund – Premier Miton UK Growth fund





John Monaghan, head of research

Rating: A

This fund aims to grow investor capital through a portfolio of UK equities over the longer-term, with a bias towards small- and medium-sized companies. The managers have complementary skill sets which combine a consideration of a firm’s valuation with a more growth-focused orientation. The nuances of these two styles are attractive as it leads to constant challenge and debate between the managers, and therefore a disciplined adherence to the approach.