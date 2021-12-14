How to protect against inflation
Choose cyclicals for pricing power – Morgane Delledonne, director of research at Global X ETFs
“Income investors should be prepared for higher rates and inflation to persist, making lower duration assets and real assets more attractive because of inflation hedging characteristics. Q3 earnings season was surprisingly strong with both large- and small-cap companies generally being able to pass along higher prices. But there is only so much input cost a company can pass down to the consumer before higher costs start hurting their financials. Margin pressure could be greater for small caps if supply disruptions persist. This could reflect dependence on a smaller number of key suppliers or lower flexibility to shift supply chains.“In a rising yield environment, we favour cyclical sectors with above average purchasing power and business models that are able to pass through inflation costs to customers. Financials, energy, industrials and materials are the most positively correlated with rising real yields.
“Besides, the information technology sector has generally reflected a strong ability to pass on pricing pressure. This is a sector that has generally also been less impacted by supply chain bottlenecks, with industries such as Software continuing to benefit from improved scale.”
Equities, but not energy – Alain Zeitouni, head of multi-asset at Russell Investments
“The inflation we are currently witnessing has been created by strong demand and the uneven reopening of world economies, resulting in a mismatch between demand and supply. While the current high inflationary environment does not make a compelling case for fixed income investments, given the normalisation prospect of monetary policies that will undoubtedly bring higher rates, equity markets should benefit from it as strong demand will lead to strong economic growth. This should translate into greater corporate profits, as most companies have demonstrated their ability to pass on price increases to consumer, thus keeping their margins intact.“Energy companies have previously been a go-to for investors looking to hedge against inflationary pressure. However, they are the most cyclical part of the equity market and therefore subject to higher volatility and a greater dependency on oil prices changes.
“As such, we prefer listed infrastructure equities. These stocks feature steady cashflows derived from tangible, long-lived assets with semi-monopolistic pricing power. Infrastructure assets tend to have the ability to increase their prices in-line with inflation, either through contractual arrangements or regulation. They can also offer a liquid defensive equity alternative for investors seeking to diversify their equity exposure.”
Avoid duration risk and low margin industries – Mark Holman, CEO of TwentyFour Asset Management
“For long-only fixed income investors there is no perfect hedge against inflation. Inflation-linked government bonds such as US TIPS are not as effective as you might think, and while tactical swaps can offer some protection against rising yield curves, in our view the reflation trade is more about what to avoid.“In rates, we want to avoid duration. One big worry for bond investors in 2022 is that if inflation remains high, markets could start to price in a more aggressive rate hike cycle from central banks, which could lead to some very sharp upward moves in longer dated government bond yields, like we saw from US Treasuries in Q1 or from UK Gilts in Q4.
“In credit, we want to avoid low-margin industries where companies often struggle to pass on price increases to their customers. One example would be construction, where projects are lengthy and thus rising prices of key inputs such as concrete and steel are hard to incorporate.”
Consider convertibles and floating rates – David Riley, chief investment strategist at BlueBay Asset Management
“In fixed income portfolios, we think it makes sense to favour credit risk over interest rate risk, including floating rate securities that shield portfolios from higher interest rates in response to rising inflation. A bias to debt linked to real assets, and selective emerging market debt, offer some protection against higher inflation. The same could be said of instruments that offer meaningfully more upside than downside, such as convertible bonds and bank subordinated debt, that in Europe offers above inflation yields and potential upside from a stronger economic recovery. “Traditional long-only fixed income, such as safe government bonds, are likely to post negative returns in 2022 as central banks taper their bond purchases and respond to higher inflation.“But fixed income remains important for diversifying equity or growth risk in portfolios and dampening the volatility of portfolio returns. A key feature of government bonds is that the downside is capped, and while the transition to higher interest rates can be painful, it also means more income as investors re-invest in higher yielding debt.”
Constructive for oil and metals – Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, global head of market research at Lyxor Asset Management
“We are constructive on oil in 2022. On the supply side, capacity is constrained. Non-OPEC nations are likely to focus on the transition to renewable energy, are constrained by under-investment, and unlikely to add a lot of extra capacity. Meanwhile OPEC+ only has limited actionable spare capacity and will remain prudent in bringing it on stream. While we saw the recent Omicron-induced oil sell-off as excessive, which factored an estimated 3% drop in global oil demand, Brent is nearly back within our target $75-$80 per barrel range for next year.“Our scenario for base metals is positive. The physical market for base metals is likely to remain tight until 2023, and demand is set to grow faster than supply, as suggested by the wide proportion (90%) of base metals trading in backwardation. In the longer term, we think we may be on the cusp of a 'super cycle'. Secular trends, primarily the transition to a low-carbon economy, combined with the rise in infrastructure spending, the deployment of 5G technology and of the internet of things, the growing urbanisation of China and Asia as a whole and the housing boom in the US and EU, would fuel a structural increase in demand for metals such as copper, aluminium, and nickel.”
Leveraged loans beat traditional TIPs and Linkers – Bryan Krug, portfolio manager for high income and floating rate funds at Artisan Partners
“With low yields and building pricing pressures, generating positive real yields remains a persistent challenge for investors today. Traditional solutions like TIPs and Linkers are often offered as an effective inflation hedge, but their long duration profile means investors could end up substituting inflation risk with interest rate risk. Valuations for high quality segments of the market also remain a challenge.“In our view, leveraged loans provide a differentiated solution to protect against inflation. Because loan yields float with short-term benchmark rates, the asset class has shown a high, positive correlation with inflation. This floating rate feature also minimises interest rate risk relative to traditional bond investments. And because loans offer some of the highest yields in the marketplace today, they’re better able to withstand the impact of these risks.
“We have seen that dynamic play out so far this year. Loans have experienced near record demand, as investors have used the asset class to express their interest rates and inflation views. Looking ahead, the US Federal Reserve has signalled a faster pace to policy normalisation to extinguish building inflationary risk and we think this should enhance the attractiveness of the asset class going forward.”
