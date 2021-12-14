How to protect against inflation

Choose cyclicals for pricing power – Morgane Delledonne, director of research at Global X ETFs





“Income investors should be prepared for higher rates and inflation to persist, making lower duration assets and real assets more attractive because of inflation hedging characteristics. Q3 earnings season was surprisingly strong with both large- and small-cap companies generally being able to pass along higher prices. But there is only so much input cost a company can pass down to the consumer before higher costs start hurting their financials. Margin pressure could be greater for small caps if supply disruptions persist. This could reflect dependence on a smaller number of key suppliers or lower flexibility to shift supply chains.

“In a rising yield environment, we favour cyclical sectors with above average purchasing power and business models that are able to pass through inflation costs to customers. Financials, energy, industrials and materials are the most positively correlated with rising real yields.

