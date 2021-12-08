Transitioning: Do we want a clean world or just a clean portfolio?

Accurate and detailed data and information, therefore, is going to be key to avoiding accusations of greenwashing being thrown at business and investment houses.

Research has shown greenwashing to be a primary concern for investors, even greater than fees and performance, highlighting quite how seriously investors value the effect their money has on the world.

And this concern will only grow as the market develops.

The FCA's Financial Lives Survey found that 80% of respondents wanted their money to ‘do some good' while also providing a financial return and 71% wanted to ‘invest in a way that is protecting the environment'.

This goes some way to explain why the FCA is looking so closely at investment product labelling, building on the government's recent Roadmap to Sustainable Investing.

The proposed sustainable investment labelling regime aims to make it easier for consumers to navigate the range of investment products available to them.

The idea is the end investor can quickly and easily identify which investment products match with their ESG preferences, in a way that is comparable and uniform across various investment products.

In short, it will ensure investment products do exactly what they say on the tin.

The regime proposed by the FCA consists of five labels.

Two are not considered ‘sustainable', while three will fall under that category, albeit to varying degrees.

HSBC Asset Management: 'We are hoping to get rid of ESG as a label'

It is encouraging to see the FCA has explicitly called out ‘transitioning'.

This recognises the important role that engagement specifically, and stewardship more generally, play in sustainable and responsible investment.

Indeed, UK investors have a real heritage in engagement and stewardship and it has been a strategy used by investors over many years.

The FRC first developed the UK Stewardship Code back in 2010 which was the first of its kind and was followed by stewardship codes being introduced in other geographies globally.

The UK Stewardship Code was overhauled and further developed in 2020 and is seen as a leading framework globally in promoting effective stewardship.

Ultimately, by proposing the ‘transitioning' label, the FCA has allowed for a smooth recognition of this approach as investors seek to make a meaningful contribution to a more sustainable economy.

This is not to say these proposals are a silver bullet to mitigate the issue of greenwashing and enhance investor understanding.

Having five categories may make things slightly more complicated, particularly given responsible investment is already an intricate area.

For example, you could argue ‘transitioning' may well fit more comfortably under the moniker of responsible investment, as opposed to sustainable, given the holdings a fund would likely contain.

Equally it could also be argued that true impact investing has traditionally stood as a category in its own right, rather than falling under sustainable investment.

However, for the end investor it really boils down to whether we are striving to achieve a clean world or just clean portfolios.

For example, if - as we believe - a clean world is the aim, then recognising ‘transitioning' is critical in terms of how you should choose to invest as it allows us to effect real change and support companies in transition to finding the solutions to the world's biggest problems.

The FCA's sentiment makes sense, and we are pleased to see a more inclusive, real world approach being adopted.

The FCA is ahead of many of regulators on this issue and shows how investors' voices have helped bring about consequential change.

Should we see this labelling come into effect in the future, it will be vital that there is clarity on what each label stands for and a system should be in place to monitor and verify fund labelling.

This, coupled with the FCA's attempts to fight the technical jargon and terminology used by providers with regards sustainable investment, should help consumers get the information they need and make informed choices.

Steven Levin is CEO of Quilter Investors and the Quilter investment platform