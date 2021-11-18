Bike helmets and vegan burgers: Artemis Positive Future stocks

After the fastest sell-off in history, we have seen global equities rally some 60% - but it has been anything but straightforward. We had uncertainty over what shape the re-opening of the global economy would take; what impact future variants of Covid would have; and, more recently, the burning question of whether inflation is transitory or not. Investing for a full market cycle - ignoring any market volatility - sounds good in principle, but I am not sure it has been that easy in practice.

We have also had to take into account the acceleration of certain trends in our everyday lives. Taking advantage of the disruption and transformation in the likes of the healthcare, technology and climate space has never been so important. But to do that through a sustainability lens, without having to worry about short-term market movements, clearly has its advantages, and that is what this new fund, which has recently been added to our Elite radar list, looks to do.

Artemis Positive Future is a global equity fund comprising a highly concentrated portfolio of growing companies. Launched in April 2021, it is co-managed by Craig Bonthron, Neil Goddin, Jonathan Parsons and Ryan Smith. The whole team joined Artemis from Aegon (formerly Kames) where they ran a similar fund.

The team is looking for firms making a material positive impact on the world through either environmental or social improvements. These companies will sit at the axis of technological and sustainable change, looking to disrupt old economies to capture market share.

The focus is on the long-term. Managers do not care what the market may do in six, 12 or 24 months - market recoveries and inflationary issues are side stories to the main aim: finding companies that will help the world address the sustainability challenges.

Deep Dive: Commodities roller coaster shows no sign of slowing down The investment process starts with the elimination of certain industries and firms that do not fit with the philosophy of the fund - the likes of tobacco, alcohol and fossil fuel companies.

The managers search for companies creating a positive impact in growing industries. They use a quantitative filter to look for those firms growing their revenues at an above-market rate and remove those that are pre-revenue (though they will accept companies that are pre-profit). This filter is regularly reviewed on a bottom-up basis.

These two steps leave around 1,000 stocks. From this list, the managers will then start to look for businesses with a positive focus. They look for the crossing point where sustainability meets technology and fulfils the transformative positive impact target. These will be firms whose products or services are solving significant problems in the world intentionally, rather than as a by-product of their business activities.

An in-depth analysis of the remaining 300 stocks is then conducted via a combination of quantitative and qualitative work. For the latter, the team will analyse the product or service of the company and ask whether it is radical enough to make a change, and whether it will capture the value being generated in the sector. The managers will want to know if the management team are authentic in their approach or if they simply see this as a financial opportunity.

The final portfolio will consist of just 35-45 holdings with weightings based on gaining the maximum impact from a stock, without adding undue correlation of similar factors or too much risk.

Holdings currently range from MIPS, a Swedish company whose technology helps make bike helmets safer by cushioning the brain against rotation in a crash, to Alfen, which makes charging stations for EVs and other energy storage systems. The latter is interesting given it is expected over 200 million charging points will need to be installed for small electric vehicles by 2030.

Fangs for the opportunity: Are high yield and total return bonds worth sinking your teeth into? Another investment is Beyond Meat, a Los Angeles-based producer of plant-based meat substitutes, which came onto the teams' radar after co-manager Neil Goddin decided to turn vegan a couple of years ago following a bout of gout.

With the approach of looking for growing companies, the fund has a natural mid-cap bias with typically more than 60% of the fund in companies classified as small and mid-sized on a global basis. This is further supported by the sustainable approach, where the stocks that are excluded are typically mega-cap companies. The sustainable approach provides a further tilt to non-cyclical growth businesses as it favours those tied into the long-term beneficiaries of changing consumer attitudes.

We conduct well over 200 fund manager meetings a year, and ESG activities are now discussed without exception. In an increasingly competitive sphere, we want to see how a fund stands out from its peers. This fund does precisely that - the mangers have an aspiration for it to be the best fund in the sector, with sustainable considerations as an enhancement to performance. Their focus on earlier stage mid-cap growth companies, in a concentrated portfolio is both differentiated and bold and we feel it is a formula for future success.

Darius McDermott is managing director at FundCalibre