Cleaning up: Transforming finance for a net zero world

If we continue with business as usual, the likely erosion of value could be in the tens of trillions of dollars.

Transforming finance now can help avoid those losses.

The 2021 the Finance Climate Action Pathway report, published by the Marrakech Partnership under the aegis of the United Nations, states: "It is essential that finance and the power of markets are harnessed in the service of delivering a just and smooth transition to a resilient, net-zero-emission global economy that accounts for the climate impacts of its activities."

For the transition to be effective, finance must radically change its approach from outside-in - measuring and mitigating the risks posed by climate change to finance - to inside-out - measuring and mitigating the impacts finance has on the planet.

Within the core of the international financial architecture are banking, insurance and investing.

At the heart of these pillars is the real economy, underwritten and capitalised by those sectors, then come national finance ministries, who oversee the central banks, who oversee the regulators, who oversee the pillars.

There is a need to look through that whole picture, work inside out and change incentives in the real economy so that externalities are internalised.

But we also need to work outside in and make sure the whole system aligns with the Paris goals.

Data, disclosures and macro stewardship

The UN's Finance Climate Action Pathway report states that to reach net zero by 2050, "every financial decision must take climate change into account and financial flows must be consistent with low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development".

The report recommends mandatory disclosure of climate-related risks by companies, local authorities such as cities, and at the asset level, so financial institutions can integrate those risks into their decisions.

It also calls for regulatory oversight and macroprudential intervention over financial institutions' use of data to form transition plans and science-based short- and long-term targets for decarbonising financed emissions.

This should be supported by updated accounting standards, auditing practices and listing rules on stock exchanges, so the true cost of climate risk is reflected on balance sheets.

Regulators and financial institutions working in partnership, or 'macro stewardship', is the best way to address the market and regulatory failures.

Financial institutions can tell regulators where the market failures lie, both together can explore how they might be corrected, and regulators can deploy the levers of change, such as fiscal measures or market mechanisms like trading schemes.

The more investors join forces, the more change we can achieve.

Regulators are setting out their expectations

Though guidelines vary across jurisdictions they cover governance and strategy, including reshaping business models and aligning remuneration policies, risk management and disclosure.

In April 2021, the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision published a paper on climate-related risk drivers and their transmission channels, developing a framework for the modelling and management of climate risk for banks.

In the same month, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) published an opinion piece aiming "to foster a forward-looking management of [climate] risks to ensure the long-term solvency and viability of the industry".

The most significant consequences of climate change are likely to be felt beyond 2070, no matter what measures we take before then, but the authors of the Finance Climate Action Pathway report remain hopeful that by 2050, financial markets, institutions and systems will be in place to support and fund a resilient zero-carbon economy and society.

Steve Waygood is chief responsible investment officer at Aviva Investors