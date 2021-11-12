AssetCo's Gilbert: Renewable energy infrastructure ITs can help fill the funding gap

Understandably, much of the focus is on our leaders trying to find common ground and agreement, including on the action required to reduce emissions and address climate change.

All of the world's problems will not be resolved by two weeks of negotiations in Glasgow; but I am hopeful that a combination of grey hair and out-of-the-box thinking will win the day.

Away from the high-level political discussions, my day at COP26 was very positive.

While walking around and speaking to people, I was enthused by their commitment and ideas to help solve the environmental and societal challenges we are all facing.

I was there in my role as a chair of the Net Zero Technology Centre, an Aberdeen-based organisation set up to develop and deploy technology to accelerate an affordable net zero energy industry.

I was part of the judging panel for the COP26 Clean Energy Start-up Pitch Battle, not quite TV's Dragon's Den but similar.

The ten businesses from around the world we heard from were impressive.

Each showcased their innovative approach, financial model and passion together with the essential role they play in achieving a net zero energy industry.

Their areas of focus ranged from renewable energy technologies, such as wind, wave and solar; carbon capture and storage; digitisation (contributing to material reductions in emissions) and oil and gas emission reduction technologies.

On the train back up to Aberdeen, I thought further about the high calibre of pitches I listened to and recalled how hard it can be to secure funding as a new business.

It was yet another reminder of the important role the asset and wealth management industry has to play in helping these kind of start-up ventures fulfil their potential, help the planet and hopefully achieve good financial returns on behalf of clients.

Yes, the big oil majors, such as Shell and BP, are rightly investing huge amounts of money into their renewable energy operations.

These companies are traditional mainstays of peoples' portfolios, albeit we are seeing some divestment from both institutional and retail investors but that is perhaps a topic for a future column.

Importantly, there are other avenues worth exploring, particularly when it comes to new technology companies, which are offering ways of achieving net zero but are often relatively small and unlisted.

It is therefore heartening to see that so far this year the Renewable Energy Infrastructure investment trust sector has raised £1.7bn through secondary fund raising - the largest single amount of any sector.

The closed-ended structure makes investment trusts an ideal vehicle to invest in early stage businesses.

They have been around for over 150 years and helped finance economic development and growth around the world.

Today they may be viewed as vehicles from a bygone age, overshadowed by open-end funds and ETFs.

But I would expect to see more money being invested in them as an increasing number of investors seek to gain exposure to renewable energy firms.

Hopefully another successful example of combining grey hair and out-of-the -box thinking.

Martin Gilbert is co-founder and former CEO of Aberdeen Asset Management and chair of AssetCo