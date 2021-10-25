Rathbones: What is required for a just transition

clock • 1 min read
A Just Transition
1 workforce roi 1 580x358
2 energy efficient building roi 1 580x358
3 e bus roi 1 580x358
4 career change roi 1 580x358
5 environment conservation global roi 1 580x358
1 workforce roi 1 580x358
2 energy efficient building roi 1 580x358
3 e bus roi 1 580x358
4 career change roi 1 580x358
5 environment conservation global roi 1 580x358
John David, head of Rathbone Greenbank Investments reveals how the transition to a net-zero economy requires input from the financial services community to ensure regions and sectors are not left behind.

 

Related Topics

More on ESG

SDR roadmap expected to shake up asset management industry
ESG

SDR roadmap expected to shake up asset management industry

HM Treasury’s regulatory roadmap towards tackling greenwashing will likely reinvigorate the asset management industry from an “ESG and responsible investment coma,” according to industry commentators and legal experts, who have reacted to the report with...

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 25 October 2021 • 7 min read
Our in person event will allow delegates to interact with expert speakers
ESG

Incisive Media starts countdown for Sustainable Investment Festival 2022

After the incredible success of the inaugural Sustainable Investment Festival, Incisive Media is delighted to announce that planning for next year’s festival is now underway, and we are excited to be able to welcome delegates to London for an in-person...

Lauren Mason
Lauren Mason
clock 25 October 2021 • 1 min read
Rachel Reutter of JOHCM UK Opportunities Fund
ESG

Tackling the plastic problem as investors

Ensuring companies are doing the right thing

Rachel Reutter
clock 25 October 2021 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Fool me twice: The lessons we are yet to learn in the 100 years since Weimar hyperinflation

22 October 2021 • 3 min read
02

Chancellor sets out regulatory roadmap to tackle greenwashing

19 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

Gresham House Strategic hits back against incumbent asset manager

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

State Street disavows claims of asset management sale - reports

22 October 2021 • 1 min read
05

Scottish Investment trust proposes merger with JPMorgan trust

20 October 2021 • 2 min read
06

Top ten takeaways from Greening Finance: A roadmap to sustainable investing

19 October 2021 • 7 min read
04 Nov
United Kingdom
Conference

Funds to Watch - Autumn Conference 2021

Register now
Trustpilot

 