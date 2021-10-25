Rathbones: What is required for a just transition

Working for a just transition
The UK’s transition to a net-zero economy could create large numbers of new jobs, as new industries emerge (and existing industries expand) to replace products and processes that become obsolete as we adapt to new innovations, regulations and consumer preferences. These range from producing low-carbon electricity to retrofitting more efficient building insulation.
With around 7 million jobs currently found in UK industries that account for a high proportion of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, we cannot ignore the social impact of the low carbon transition from potential unemployment.
To achieve a “just transition” to net zero in the UK, alongside decarbonisation efforts, we must aim for long-term social inclusion and resilience, through education, reskilling and retraining for workers. This is especially vital in areas of the UK most reliant on greenhouse gas-intensive industries.
Job losses and job gains by 2025
By 2025, as a result of the shift to a net-zero carbon economy, 85,700 new jobs could be gained from the expansion of low carbon industries. The largest proportion of these comes from enhancing the energy efficiency of buildings and other facilities, including the production and installation of improved insulation and lighting systems in commercial and residential buildings.
A parallel loss of 69,800 jobs in GHG intensive industries is predicted. The largest contributor to this fall is transportation, which is set to lose 16,000 jobs. Yorkshire and the Humber is the region expected to experience the largest gains, with a net increase of 4,300 jobs.
A net decline in employment is predicted in: Wales, London and Scotland. Expected gains in sectors such as renewable electricity (especially offshore and onshore wind power) are unlikely to offset losses expected in sectors such as oil and gas extraction.
Job losses and gains by 2030
By 2030, there is expected to be a total direct gain of 226,800 new jobs in green economy sectors.
Over 52,000 jobs are associated with the production or operation of electric or hydrogen-powered vehicles (such as cars, vans, buses and trains) and the infrastructure required to support these vehicles.
A further 44,400 new jobs are likely to be required to build, operate, and maintain the supply of low carbon electricity, including generation, transmission, and distribution of this energy source, and 53,600 to build and operate other low-carbon energy sources and infrastructure, such as carbon capture and storage and hydrogen networks.
Total losses of 106,700 jobs are expected including 35,900 in GHG-intensive manufacturing, and just over 30,000 in utilities (including energy generation and transmission, and waste treatment).
By this point, all UK countries and English regions are expected to experience a net gain of employment.
Job losses and gains by 2050
By 2050, the UK jobs landscape will have seen over 574,000 more jobs created as a result of the transition to net-zero.
Of these, over 254,000 jobs will be in low carbon electricity and energy, with 167,000 in transport infrastructure and low carbon vehicles.
Nearly 338,000 job losses are expected by 2050. Focusing on the demographics, just over 69% are jobs currently filled by males and just under 31% by females. Around 24% of those whose jobs are at risk are currently aged 25-34.
The jobs likely to be lost are spread across most occupational categories while the jobs likely to be gained are weighted towards those requiring higher levels of qualifications such as civil/electrical engineers, architects, computer scientists, data analysts and legal/accountancy professionals.
While many of the jobs will be filled by new entrants to the workforce, many of them graduates, significant efforts to retrain workers in declining industries will be required.
Using investment to drive forward the just transition
Investment in the UK’s green future must focus on promoting a just transition leaving no region, community or workforce behind.
It is recommended that:
• investors consider how to incorporate the just transition into their approach to responsible investment and climate action;
• the financial community channels capital to investment opportunities that benefit communities that would otherwise be hardest hit by the shift from GHG-intensive industries;
• investors set clear expectations for companies and encourage actions that support worker rights;
• investors assess how well companies are measuring and reporting their social and environmental impacts; including the welfare of employees, supply chain management, and responsible engagement with communities; and
• investors monitor and assess the positive and negative outcomes for workers and communities associated with the transition to net zero.