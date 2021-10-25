Rathbones: What is required for a just transition

Working for a just transition





The UK’s transition to a net-zero economy could create large numbers of new jobs, as new industries emerge (and existing industries expand) to replace products and processes that become obsolete as we adapt to new innovations, regulations and consumer preferences. These range from producing low-carbon electricity to retrofitting more efficient building insulation.





With around 7 million jobs currently found in UK industries that account for a high proportion of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, we cannot ignore the social impact of the low carbon transition from potential unemployment.





To achieve a “just transition” to net zero in the UK, alongside decarbonisation efforts, we must aim for long-term social inclusion and resilience, through education, reskilling and retraining for workers. This is especially vital in areas of the UK most reliant on greenhouse gas-intensive industries.



